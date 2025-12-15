Vacuum cleaners

Bagless filter system with integrated filter cleaning

The bagless filter system on the compact vacuum cleaner not only saves having to buy expensive replacement filters but also makes emptying the filter quick and easy: simply remove the filter box from the handheld vacuum cleaner, open the lid and empty the dirt. An area of up to 150 m² can be vacuumed before the filter requires emptying.

Kärcher has given particular thought to filter cleaning on the VC 5: the act of unscrewing the filter also automatically cleans it, and then the loose dust can simply be emptied out.

The second filter in the filter box, the long-life filter, only has to be emptied of fine dust every couple of months and can be washed under running water if needed.

The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1995) provides a third filtration stage. It reliably traps the finest dust, such as pollen and allergy-triggering particles.