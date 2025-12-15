Vacuum cleaners
Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. For allergy sufferers, single people, families and pet owners alike, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner for every situation.
Vacuum cleaner with bag
VC 2
The compact VC 2 canister vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for use in flats or smaller homes. It can be stored in small spaces and provides extremely reliable cleaning results. What's more, the VC 2 impresses with numerous convenient features such as the automatic cable rewind, which allows the cable to be tidied away quickly after use, the fold-down carrying handle, which makes it easy to carry up and down stairs, the infinitely variable power control on the device and the storage compartment for accessories. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Bag technology
Kärcher vacuum cleaners with a bag are very hygienic because the vacuumed dirt and dust are reliably trapped in the bag. When the bag is full, it can be quickly removed from the device and disposed of without coming into contact with the dirt or even generating dust. This feature is particularly valued by allergy sufferers, among others.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Fold-down carrying handle
The fold-away carrying handle makes the vacuum cleaner easy to carry around, even up and down stairs.
Infinitely adjustable power control on the device
Adaptive power: the suction power of the device can be set to any level to suit your requirements.
Storage compartment for accessories
The accessories can be stored on the device itself, so they're always within reach.
Bagless vacuum cleaners
VC 3
The new VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for flats and smaller homes due to its compact size. Not only does it get hard floors and carpets clean, but thanks to the crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush, it produces great results even in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces.
Other benefits include its HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Multi-cyclone technology
The Kärcher vacuum cleaners with multi-cyclone technology do not collect the dirt in filter bags but in a transparent waste container. This not only saves on the inconvenience of buying and fitting expensive replacement filters but also shows at a glance when the container needs emptying.
Parking position
The handy parking position feature allows you to park the device quickly and securely during work interruptions.
Transparent waste container
Not only does the waste container show when it needs emptying, its contents can be disposed of in next to no time.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Detachable floor nozzle
Option to attach additional accessories for optimum cleaning in every area of the home.
VC 5
The compact VC 5 vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is small but mighty, combining extremely compact dimensions with a great deal of power. This handheld vacuum cleaner can be stored easily in even the smallest households, yet it offers the same cleanliness as a conventional pull-along canister vacuum cleaner.
The handheld VC 5 vacuum cleaner impresses not only with its ultra compact design, excellent cleaning performance and clever filter system but also with its many properties and functions that take the hard work out of vacuuming. Discover the difference.
Bagless filter system with integrated filter cleaning
The bagless filter system on the compact vacuum cleaner not only saves having to buy expensive replacement filters but also makes emptying the filter quick and easy: simply remove the filter box from the handheld vacuum cleaner, open the lid and empty the dirt. An area of up to 150 m² can be vacuumed before the filter requires emptying.
Kärcher has given particular thought to filter cleaning on the VC 5: the act of unscrewing the filter also automatically cleans it, and then the loose dust can simply be emptied out.
The second filter in the filter box, the long-life filter, only has to be emptied of fine dust every couple of months and can be washed under running water if needed.
The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1995) provides a third filtration stage. It reliably traps the finest dust, such as pollen and allergy-triggering particles.
Compact and space-saving
This upright vacuum cleaner features a particularly compact design thanks to its sophisticated component arrangement, smart design and innovative motor technology. Additionally, the vacuum cleaner can be reduced to half its normal size at the push of a button thanks to the patented triple-telescope suction tube. This makes it possible to store it easily in very small spaces – even in a drawer. This saves storage space for the finer things in life, even in a smaller home.
Extremely high performance
The adjustable Kärcher dry floor nozzle with a flexible joint has been specifically designed for the VC 5 and is perfectly tailored to the device. It is particularly efficient and gets the most power out of the device thanks to its particularly tightly sealed design and special air channel – giving excellent cleaning performance on hard floors and carpets. Thanks to this patented technology, the VC 5 cleans as thoroughly as a large canister vacuum cleaner.
High manoeuvrability
Its compact proportions and the cleverly designed floor nozzle make the VC 5 particularly manoeuvrable, so you can easily navigate obstacles and reach far under furniture.
Vacuuming the stairs with ease
The handheld vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for vacuuming the stairs without having to drag a heavy canister up and down with you.
Magnetic parking position
With the magnetic parking position, the device can be parked quickly and securely during working interruptions and made more compact for transporting.
Practical cable storage with quick-release function
Cable can be neatly stored on the back of the device and easily removed thanks to the rotating hook design.
Four-stage power control
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application.
Vacuum cleaner with water filter
DS 6
The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only guarantees clean floors but also ensures fresher exhaust air that is up to 99.5% dust-free. This noticeably improves the air and, with that, the indoor climate. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works
Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.
- Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.
- The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.
- The special HEPA 12 filter traps 99.5% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.
Powerful water filter
The water filter not only ensures the expelled air is especially clean but is also easy to empty and keep clean thanks to its practical design.
Variable telescopic suction tube
The variable telescopic suction tube can be adjusted to suit the user's height, for extra comfort while vacuuming.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Practical parking position
The device can be parked quickly and easily when taking a break from work.
Simple cleaning
The removable water filter is simple to fill and clean.
Parking position for vertical storage
The DS 6 can also be stored vertically to save space.
Practical accessory storage
All accessories can be neatly stored within easy reach in the accessory compartment.
Ergonomic carrying handle
The ergonomic carrying handle on the DS 6 makes it easy to transport from one place to another.
Washable intermediate filter
Washable intermediate filter for long operating life and optimum cleaning results.
Dust and animal hair? We've got just what you need!
Covered in dust
Where does all this dust keep coming from? There's no one who hasn't asked themselves that very question while gazing around at their home. The house is freshly cleaned – and yet, after no time at all, a thin layer of dust settles on furniture, house plants, books and the floor. The fact is that dust constantly stirred up in living spaces and is spread across a large area. That can't be helped – but at least it can be quickly rectified. With the new cordless vacuum cleaner models, you can effortlessly eliminate unpleasant house dust on the go, with maximum manoeuvrability.
What is dust actually made of?
From dead skin cells and carpet fibres to pollen and pet hair, dust is a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.
We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps, which trap the majority of dirt.
Clean more often with pets
When living with dogs, cats, guinea pigs or rabbits, one big clean of the house per week isn't enough: muddy paw prints on the floor, food around the food bowl and unpleasant pet hairs find their way all over the house. Your cleaning device needs to come out regularly, as well as quickly for intermediate cleaning, to keep the house shipshape. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.
Pet hair, begone!
If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. What can come to your rescue? The new Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.
Cat litter everywhere? No problem!
Cats bury their business, but that means cat litter often ends up generously spread around outside the litter box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time. The small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. This is highly recommended because the granulate can scratch floor coverings if trodden on by accident.