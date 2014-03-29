Dry ice cleaning

How important is the quality of the dry ice?

Experience has shown that cleaning is much faster and more effective with freshly produced dry ice pellets. That's why it is essential to use dry ice that is as fresh as possible for dry ice blasting.

Dry ice that is several days old loses density and this diminishes the cleaning performance. As a result, more dry ice is required to clean a given area. Moreover, dry ice is continuously sublimating, which means that a quantity of dry ice pellets that originally weighed 100 kg will only weigh around 92 kg after one day.