Vehicle cleaning systems

Our highly efficient system solutions for the economical interior and exterior cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles deliver reliable and high-performance cleaning results. The portfolio includes portal, commercial vehicle, and self-service wash systems, self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt equipment, starting systems, digital solutions, water recycling systems, and cleaning agents. Tailored to provide a vehicle wash that perfectly suits your requirements.

Kärcher Gantry car washes

Satisfied customers are your success. Our gantry car washes facilitate economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers.

Kärcher Self-service wash systems

A genuine (cleaning) experience: Our self-service wash systems leave nothing to be desired. Smart system solutions for your success. So that you sparkle with your customers.

Kärcher Self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units

With our self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units, you automatically increase the attractiveness of your site. And secure attractive additional income.

SB car wash

    Brand

    With us, you have an experienced partner by your side, guiding you to success with decades of expertise and knowledge. As a robust company and a successful manufacturer of vehicle cleaning systems, we are here to support you in finding the perfect cleaning solution. With our brand's outstanding reputation, we help you increase your revenue and work together to achieve your objectives. Your success is our mission.

    Sustainability

    A clean vehicle represents a good feeling - and a clear conscience. However, in vehicle washing, it is about much more than excellent cleaning results. It is about sustainable and responsible operation of our systems, thereby taking responsibility for operators and customers. The goal: a resource-efficient approach to water, energy, and cleaning agents.

    Contact Us

    Kärcher Center Indonesia
    Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
    Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

    P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
    E:  info.id@karcher.com

    Opening hours
    Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
    Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

    Customer Care (WA Business chat):
    0815 8111 505

