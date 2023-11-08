BRAND CONCEPTS VEHICLE WASH

Hand in hand with a strong brand: Your success is our goal. For this purpose, we provide you with everything you need for immediate increased revenue. Benefit from our globally successful Kärcher brand recognition. Boost your sales through suitable branding options and gain the trust of your customers with the proven Kärcher quality. Our flexible concepts are suitable for every location, and our excellent brand image allows you to shine in every way.

Clean Park

Kärcher Clean Park

Complete Kärcher Branding

  • Best possible use of the brand
  • Maximum advertising impact
  • Premium Kärcher Partner
  • Marketing campaigns
Car wash

Kärcher Car Wash

Complete Kärcher branding - for service stations only

  • Best possible use of the brand
  • Maximum advertising impact
  • Premium Kärcher Partner
  • Marketing campaigns
  • Individualization possible
Powered by kärcher

Powered by Kärcher

Co-Branding

  • Restricted use of the brand
  • Medium advertising impact
  • Kärcher Partner
  • Marketing support
  • Strong appearance: Own brand meets proven Kärcher quality

Have we provoked your interest? Then get in touch with us. We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact us
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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