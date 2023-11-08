BRAND CONCEPTS VEHICLE WASH
Hand in hand with a strong brand: Your success is our goal. For this purpose, we provide you with everything you need for immediate increased revenue. Benefit from our globally successful Kärcher brand recognition. Boost your sales through suitable branding options and gain the trust of your customers with the proven Kärcher quality. Our flexible concepts are suitable for every location, and our excellent brand image allows you to shine in every way.
Kärcher Clean Park
Complete Kärcher Branding
- Best possible use of the brand
- Maximum advertising impact
- Premium Kärcher Partner
- Marketing campaigns
Kärcher Car Wash
Complete Kärcher branding - for service stations only
- Best possible use of the brand
- Maximum advertising impact
- Premium Kärcher Partner
- Marketing campaigns
- Individualization possible
Powered by Kärcher
Co-Branding
- Restricted use of the brand
- Medium advertising impact
- Kärcher Partner
- Marketing support
- Strong appearance: Own brand meets proven Kärcher quality
Have we provoked your interest? Then get in touch with us. We look forward to hearing from you.Contact us