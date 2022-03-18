Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden
People around the world spend approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes cleaning each week – this is according to a study on global cleaning habits that was carried out on behalf of Kärcher. For a clean home, many a cleaning device or household remedy are called upon. Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.
Inside area
Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls
Cleaning the kitchen, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning living spaces – it is not just when spring-cleaning that you have a lot to do at home. This is because lots of dirt arises over time within your own four walls: Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom. However, with just a few tricks, the right cleaning devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and your home will yet again be hygienically clean.
Outside area
Cleaning and maintenance tips around the house
There's lots to do around the house. In spring, the traces of winter on the patio, in the drive and on the paths should be removed. In summer, plants should be watered, the lawn regularly mown, and hedges, trees and bushes cut. In autumn, the garden must be prepared for the winter, leaves removed and garden furniture stored. Incidentally, your own vehicles also need regular maintenance – whether this is a bike, motorbike, car or caravan.
Work will be easy with these practical tips.