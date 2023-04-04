What is the most effective way to clean camping equipment on the go?

It’s the nature of the beast, camping gear gets dirty over time. You don’t necessarily have to be on a hiking trip with sudden rain to end up with your camping supplies and gear all muddy and dirty. Instead, it is simply everyday use. Camping supplies need to be washed, and folding chairs or bicycles should also be cleaned after use. And those who holiday by the sea and like to surf probably know that wetsuits and surfboards should be rinsed of salt water residue and sand after riding the waves to ensure their longevity.

This rule applies in principle to all camping accessories. It’s best to clean and wash them immediately after use, instead of waiting until the next use. Always store the appropriate cleaning equipment and care products in the same place, so that they are to hand. When camping you should have a brush, sponges, bucket, watering can, water hose, a broom as well as washing-up liquid and possibly other cleaners at the ready.