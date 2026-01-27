No power connection available? No problem! The new battery powered devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform bring flexibility to cleaning tasks. Be it garden furniture, rubbish bins, small cars or even boats – the K 2 Battery battery pressure washer is the ideal tool for any smaller scale cleaning task around the house. The choice of standard, boost and detergent modes enables the user to tackle different cleaning tasks with just the right amount of pressure. The separate pressure levels are set simply by switching the spray lance. For even more flexibility, a Kärcher suction hose can also be connected to draw water from alternative water sources. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows information on the battery capacity. During operation and charging, the battery's capacity is displayed in minutes, and during storage it is displayed as a percentage. The long-lasting and powerful lithium-ion exchangeable battery and the charger are included in the scope of supply and are compatible with all devices within the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.