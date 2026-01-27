Cordless pressure washer K 2 Battery Set
Including 36 V exchangeable battery and battery charger: The K 2 Battery high-performance battery pressure washer is ideal for a wide range of flexible applications without the need for a power connection.
No power connection available? No problem! The new battery powered devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform bring flexibility to cleaning tasks. Be it garden furniture, rubbish bins, small cars or even boats – the K 2 Battery battery pressure washer is the ideal tool for any smaller scale cleaning task around the house. The choice of standard, boost and detergent modes enables the user to tackle different cleaning tasks with just the right amount of pressure. The separate pressure levels are set simply by switching the spray lance. For even more flexibility, a Kärcher suction hose can also be connected to draw water from alternative water sources. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows information on the battery capacity. During operation and charging, the battery's capacity is displayed in minutes, and during storage it is displayed as a percentage. The long-lasting and powerful lithium-ion exchangeable battery and the charger are included in the scope of supply and are compatible with all devices within the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
High-pressure gun with pressure level displayA range of different spray lances provide three different pressure levels for optimum results when cleaning different surfaces. The display on the high-pressure gun makes it easy to control the selected pressure level.
Water suctionCompatible with the Kärcher suction hose for cleaning without a water connection. The suction hose can be purchased separately.
Detergent use
- Suction hose for use of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Pressure range
|High pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|340
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|14 (5,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|9
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 303 x 629
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Boost
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Terrace
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
- Boats
- Rubbish bins
- Garden toys