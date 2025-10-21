Patio cleaner

Thanks to their rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the patio cleaners from Kärcher remove dirt gently yet thoroughly from patios and decks, no matter whether they are made from wood or WPC.

Kärcher patio cleaners

Clean patios without any effort

Say goodbye to exhausting scrubbing: thanks to the patio cleaner, wooden decks in outdoor areas never have to be cleaned by hand again. Since no separate power source is required for the patio cleaner, you have maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. Rotating roller brushes and water ensure consistent cleaning results, even against stubborn and deeply ingrained dirt in the wood. The amount of water can be regulated very easily, meaning no water is wasted. The dirt is loosened and rinsed away in a single step. When paired with the corresponding roller brushes, the patio cleaner also makes light work of dirt on outdoor stone slabs.

Set the scene for summer, but skip the drama.

For even more convenient, consistent, fast and thorough cleaning results for patios, decks and balconies, Kärcher now presents the PCL 6.
Thanks to the combination of four rotating roller brushes and the adjustable water supply, the dirt can be moistened quickly and reliably at the same time as being exhausting. Wooden and WPC decks alike can be transformed from zero to hero with minimal consumption of resources.

Effortless application with fast, thorough and even cleaning results

An innovative drive concept with counter-rotating roller brushes ensure the PCL 6 delivers fast, thorough and even cleaning results on wooden decking.

Kärcher patio cleaners for thorough cleaning results

2-in-1 function

The two integrated water jets loosen and wash away the dirt in a single step.

Kärcher patio cleaners

Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces

The brushes for wooden decks included in the scope of supply can be replaced quickly and easily without tools, and exchanged for brushes designed for stone surfaces (available as an optional accessory).

Kärcher patio cleaners

Battery for flexibility, cable for power

The patio cleaner is available with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery for more flexible use without the need for a power supply, or as a corded device for cleaning larger areas.

Kärcher patio cleaner with rechargeable battery

The PCL 6 – the star product among patio cleaners

Ultra-efficient drive concept

Counter-rotating roller brushes

Highly efficient drive concept for effortless, fast and consistent cleaning.

Ergonomic working position

Handle can be adjusted to any angle

The handle can be adjusted to any angle for an ergonomic working position

Splash guard

Splash guard

The dirty water is drained into the brush housing, keeping the surrounding area clean.

Compatible surfaces

The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for wooden and WPC decking and balcony surfaces. With the brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), you can also clean various stone surfaces, depending on the device.

Field of application

Wood

PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

Yes

PCL 6

Yes

Field of application

WPC (Wood Plastic Composite)

PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

Yes

PCL 6

Yes

Field of application

Smooth stone tiles

PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

Yes

PCL 6

Yes

Field of application

Fine-pored stone tiles and slabs

PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

No

PCL 6

Yes

Field of application

Coarse stone slabs/composite stones

PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

No

PCL 6

No

Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The PCL 3-18 cordless patio cleaner is a product from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the full range of different products and see what other products your 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with.

18 V Battery 2024

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
Accessories for the patio cleaner

You can find suitable accessories for your patio cleaner directly on the product page or by using our accessory finder. 

Patio cleaner FAQs

The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for surfaces such as wooden decking and WPC. The separately available roller brushes for stone surfaces can also be used to clean smooth stone tiles in outdoor areas. The surface of the stone slabs must be smooth and closed (PCL 4 and PCL 3-18). The PCL 6 patio cleaner cleans both smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs with the roller brushes for stone surfaces (available separately).

The cleaning width is 300 millimetres.

The scope of supply includes a set of roller brushes for wooden surfaces. On the PCL 4 and PCL 3-18, the set contains two roller brushes; on the PCL 6, it contains four roller brushes, because it has an extra drive axle.

The roller brushes can be easily replaced by hand, without the need for any tools.

The PCL 3-18 is compatible with all 18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteries from Kärcher.

The battery runtime varies depending on the nature of the surface being cleaned. With the 2.5 Ah battery, the device can clean wooden surfaces for up to 18 minutes.

The patio cleaner does not have a water tank. It has to be connected to a tap via a garden hose.

The maximum water pressure is 10 bar and therefore corresponds to the low-pressure range.

The maximum water consumption at a water pressure of 4 bar is 180 l/h.

The PCL cleans using only water; it is not possible to add detergent using the device.