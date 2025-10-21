Clean patios without any effort

Say goodbye to exhausting scrubbing: thanks to the patio cleaner, wooden decks in outdoor areas never have to be cleaned by hand again. Since no separate power source is required for the patio cleaner, you have maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. Rotating roller brushes and water ensure consistent cleaning results, even against stubborn and deeply ingrained dirt in the wood. The amount of water can be regulated very easily, meaning no water is wasted. The dirt is loosened and rinsed away in a single step. When paired with the corresponding roller brushes, the patio cleaner also makes light work of dirt on outdoor stone slabs.