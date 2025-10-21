Patio cleaner
Thanks to their rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the patio cleaners from Kärcher remove dirt gently yet thoroughly from patios and decks, no matter whether they are made from wood or WPC.
Clean patios without any effort
Say goodbye to exhausting scrubbing: thanks to the patio cleaner, wooden decks in outdoor areas never have to be cleaned by hand again. Since no separate power source is required for the patio cleaner, you have maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. Rotating roller brushes and water ensure consistent cleaning results, even against stubborn and deeply ingrained dirt in the wood. The amount of water can be regulated very easily, meaning no water is wasted. The dirt is loosened and rinsed away in a single step. When paired with the corresponding roller brushes, the patio cleaner also makes light work of dirt on outdoor stone slabs.
Set the scene for summer, but skip the drama.
For even more convenient, consistent, fast and thorough cleaning results for patios, decks and balconies, Kärcher now presents the PCL 6.
Thanks to the combination of four rotating roller brushes and the adjustable water supply, the dirt can be moistened quickly and reliably at the same time as being exhausting. Wooden and WPC decks alike can be transformed from zero to hero with minimal consumption of resources.
Effortless application with fast, thorough and even cleaning results
An innovative drive concept with counter-rotating roller brushes ensure the PCL 6 delivers fast, thorough and even cleaning results on wooden decking.
2-in-1 function
The two integrated water jets loosen and wash away the dirt in a single step.
Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces
The brushes for wooden decks included in the scope of supply can be replaced quickly and easily without tools, and exchanged for brushes designed for stone surfaces (available as an optional accessory).
Battery for flexibility, cable for power
The patio cleaner is available with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery for more flexible use without the need for a power supply, or as a corded device for cleaning larger areas.
The PCL 6 – the star product among patio cleaners
Counter-rotating roller brushes
Highly efficient drive concept for effortless, fast and consistent cleaning.
Handle can be adjusted to any angle
The handle can be adjusted to any angle for an ergonomic working position
Splash guard
The dirty water is drained into the brush housing, keeping the surrounding area clean.
Compatible surfaces
The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for wooden and WPC decking and balcony surfaces. With the brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), you can also clean various stone surfaces, depending on the device.
Field of application
Wood
PCL 4 and PCL 3-18
Yes
PCL 6
Yes
Field of application
WPC (Wood Plastic Composite)
PCL 4 and PCL 3-18
Yes
PCL 6
Yes
Field of application
Smooth stone tiles
PCL 4 and PCL 3-18
Yes
PCL 6
Yes
Field of application
Fine-pored stone tiles and slabs
PCL 4 and PCL 3-18
No
PCL 6
Yes
Field of application
Coarse stone slabs/composite stones
PCL 4 and PCL 3-18
No
PCL 6
No
Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The PCL 3-18 cordless patio cleaner is a product from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the full range of different products and see what other products your 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with.
