Work protection
Safety in a new look Safe working has never been more attractive! The new range of work clothing and protective equipment from Kärcher sets new standards in safety and style. It does not only offer reliable protection against dirt, moisture, noise and injury, but also set stylish accents.
Wet protective suits
Kärcher protective suits in "classic" and "advanced" styles offer effective protection against external influences. Especially when using high-pressure and ultra-high pressure cleaners.