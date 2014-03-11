High-pressure cleaners

Adaptor finder EASY!Lock – How to find the right adapter quickly.

What perfect connections look like. In order to cover the various interfaces, from the highpressure cleaner to the nozzle, as well as forward and backward compatibility, a total of 8 different adaptors are available. This ensures that all existing machines and accessories can continue to be used together with the new machines and accessories with EASY!Lock connections. In our adaptor finder there are all adaptors listed with their respective application. For example, any high-pressure cleaner with M 22 × 1.5 connection can quickly be converted to the new EASY!Lock system with adaptor 2.