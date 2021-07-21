More flexible. More comfortable. Better.

Roller brushes. Improve the cleaning performance. Quite simple.

The water-operated drive for rotating brush rollers extends the application possibilities of our professional high-pressure washers – even the smallest high-pressure washers with lower water flow rates. The drive with integrated spray bar for perfect water discharge allows the use of brush attachments of different hardnesses, which are very easy to change thanks to the quick-change system, and can be safely connected to the drive. The brush roller can be optionally mounted directly on the spray lance or on a telescopic lance. The attachments are suitable, depending on the version, for demanding cleaning work on solar systems, glass surfaces, and rough façades, as well as for patios with stone or wood surfaces. For facade cleaning, the brushes automatically face upwards, thus reducing the physical effort for the user.