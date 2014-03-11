Who we are: the experts in municipal equipment.

Kärcher Municipal GmbH provides municipalities, gardening and landscaping sectors as well as service providers with a specialised unit for municipal equipment within the Kärcher Group.

Kärcher Municipal is your professional system partner for cleaning and value preservation solutions in municipal equipment. Our customer-focused solutions help us make the difference.

In addition to production, the company's competence centre at the Reutlingen site houses all essential central functions such as development, procurement, product management, service, sales, marketing and administration. Schwaikheim near Winnenden is home to the competence area for sweeping systems development. The aim of Kärcher Municipal GmbH is to provide our customers with a full-service package.



What we offer: technology for all requirements.

A comprehensive and complete portfolio of municipal sweepers as well as multifunctional implement carriers for municipal outdoor cleaning and maintenance.

With 26 to 102 hp, our municipal sweepers offer superior performance for every application, from green area maintenance to road service, from snow clearing to watering. The waste volume ranges from 1 cubic metre for compact machines to 6 cubic metres for the Kärcher Floor Care high-performance sweeper. Comfortable driver cabins, ergonomic driver's seats and adjustable steering columns make it possible to work for long periods without fatigue.

The multifunctional implement carriers are designed for year-round use under the toughest conditions. From winter service, sweeping and cleaning, mowing and maintenance to municipal weed control and numerous special applications, the multifunctional vehicles cover all requirements. The combination of versatility, manoeuvrability and ease of operation ensures very good results and economical work.