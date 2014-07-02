Municipal sweepers

For professional continuous use on large cars parks, exhibition grounds and industrial areas. Advanced and efficient Kärcher technology ensures reliable results.

Kärcher MC 250 e!ectric

    0 Products

    The highest standard of sweeping

    Machines for every requirement

    As a full-service provider in the sweeping technology sector, we offer solutions for every application: from small articulated sweepers with unrivalled compactness and manoeuvrability in inner-city applications to 3.5-tonne-class powerhouses with all-wheel steering for reliable heavy-duty operations all year round. Whether it’s for narrow town streets or for cleaning main roads and city squares, we have the right machine for you.

    MIC_26_sweeping_systems_municipal_public_services

    Inspiring technology

    Highly professional brush systems, low wear and tear, large fresh water tanks and a water circulation system for long working cycles: our vacuum sweepers offer a vast array of technical innovations. Combined with intuitive operating concepts, powerful drives and exemplary environmental performance, they guarantee a superior all-round package.

    MC_250_brush_systems_municipal_public_services_footpath

    Unbeatable comfort

    Spacious cabs offer not only greater operator comfort, but also 360° visibility for a better view of the essentials and enhanced safety. Our ROPS-certified cabs offer optimal working conditions thanks to their efficient ventilation systems and optional or standard air conditioning systems for all seasons.

    MC_130_cabin

    Application video MC 250