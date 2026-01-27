Industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions
Mobile or stationary, for small or large quantities, liquid or solid, straightforward or hazardous suction waste – with Kärcher industrial vacuums and industrial dedusters, you can handle even the toughest cleaning tasks in seconds.
Industrial vacuums for liquids and solids
The vacuum cleaners in the IVR-L range are dependable “masters of endurance” when it comes to vacuuming and separating liquids and solids. Customised for continuous operations in tough industrial applications and available in various drive types.
Industrial vacuum cleaners for dust and solids (L, M)
The vacuum cleaners with special filter engineering. Across different industries, a wide variety of solids and dust types have to be vacuumed up. In our Kärcher product portfolio, you will find the optimum machine for every task, regardless of whether it is operation at hourly intervals or 24/7 during the process itself.
Safety vacuum cleaner (H, ACD, Z22)
The portfolio of industrial safety vacuum cleaners from Kärcher fulfils high safety standards. For the safe extraction of combustible dusts both inside and outside an Atex zone 22 for dust classes M and H.
Industrial dust extractors
Dedusters are machines that extract suspended particles such as dust, especially fine types of dust, from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow. The deduster portfolio includes machines for use inside and outside an Atex zone 22.
Customer-specific solutions
High quality made in Germany.
High-quality components, comprehensive expertise, a high degree of added value, and professionally trained staff have ensured that our tried-and-tested products offer outstandingly high quality and durability for decades.
We see ourselves as a partner by your side to face the challenges of vacuuming and dedusting in industrial settings. Your experience and feedback are valuable to us, because we are pursuing the same goal: to develop innovations and products that empower you to achieve your objectives faster and more efficiently.
The requirements of vacuuming and dedusting systems in industry can be very specific. We plan every system individually to your specific needs.
Our services range from the simple mobile solution through to highly complex, specifically adapted and permanently piped-in vacuuming solutions.
