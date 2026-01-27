Industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions

Customer-specific solutions

High quality made in Germany.

High-quality components, comprehensive expertise, a high degree of added value, and professionally trained staff have ensured that our tried-and-tested products offer outstandingly high quality and durability for decades.

We see ourselves as a partner by your side to face the challenges of vacuuming and dedusting in industrial settings. Your experience and feedback are valuable to us, because we are pursuing the same goal: to develop innovations and products that empower you to achieve your objectives faster and more efficiently.

The requirements of vacuuming and dedusting systems in industry can be very specific. We plan every system individually to your specific needs.

Our services range from the simple mobile solution through to highly complex, specifically adapted and permanently piped-in vacuuming solutions.