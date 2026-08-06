Safety vacuum cleaners
The vacuum cleaners for special circumstances.
Kärcher safety vacuum cleaners are designed for use in special areas or for special substances. This places extreme demands on machine quality.
H machines are best suited for vacuuming and filtering very fine dusts. ACD machines are designed to vacuum frequently occurring combustible dusts. Z22 machines are standardised for use in potentially explosive atmospheres (Atex zones).
0 Products
Features of the safety vacuum cleaners for industry
Application areas
Cleaning in the food industry
Hygienic removal of solids and dust.
Cleaning in the construction industry
Safe vacuuming in the concrete factory.
Cleaning in the wood processing industry
Straightforward extraction of wood dust and combustible, very fine dusts.
Cleaning in the metalworking industry
Safe removal of combustible dusts, e.g. aluminium, magnesium or titanium.
Cleaning in the chemical industry
Safe removal of the finest dusts.