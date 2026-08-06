Safety vacuum cleaners

The vacuum cleaners for special circumstances.
Kärcher safety vacuum cleaners are designed for use in special areas or for special substances. This places extreme demands on machine quality.
H machines are best suited for vacuuming and filtering very fine dusts. ACD machines are designed to vacuum frequently occurring combustible dusts. Z22 machines are standardised for use in potentially explosive atmospheres (Atex zones).

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Features of the safety vacuum cleaners for industry

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Application areas

Cleaning in the food industry

Cleaning in the food industry

Hygienic removal of solids and dust.

Cleaning in the construction industry

Cleaning in the construction industry

Safe vacuuming in the concrete factory.

Cleaning in the wood processing industry

Cleaning in the wood processing industry

Straightforward extraction of wood dust and combustible, very fine dusts.

Cleaning in the metalworking industry

Cleaning in the metalworking industry

Safe removal of combustible dusts, e.g. aluminium, magnesium or titanium.

Cleaning in the chemical industry

Cleaning in the chemical industry

Safe removal of the finest dusts.