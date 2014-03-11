Submersible pumps

Powerful Kärcher submersible pumps offer quick, reliable help if you want to pump out clear or dirty water. Kärcher submersible pumps contain the tried-and-trusted ceramic slide ring sealing used in professional applications. This high-quality sealing makes the pumps more robust, prolongs their service life and means they are perfect for demanding use in and around the home.

Even if you need to act fast in a flood situation, a submersible pump is the perfect solution. Whether there's been a washing machine leak, heavy rain or a blocked drain, a Kärcher submersible pump safely and reliably helps to remove water in an instant.