Vacuum mop

Revolutionary cleaning for your home. Experience the new generation of floor cleaning with the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean vacuum mops. They combine innovation, sustainability and superb quality in a single device: vacuuming, mopping and drying – and it works on all floor types, even carpet. Discover how state-of-the-art technology can make your day-to-work easier, save you valuable time and make your home sparkle again. Put an end to time-consuming cleaning – enjoy pure efficiency and absolute cleanliness.

0 Products
Kärcher
Kärcher FCV 4 vacuum mop

FCV 4

The clever solution

  • Area performance of approx. 200 m² per battery charge
  • Four cleaning modes: Dry mode, Advanced!Power mode, Auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, Stair!Assist stair mode
  • Powerful BLDC motor
  • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning and Pure!Roll roller washable at 60 °C

     

Kärcher FCV 3 vacuum mop

FCV 3

The flexible solution

  • Area performance of approx. 130 m² per battery charge
  • Three cleaning modes: Standard mode, Dry mode, Advanced!Power mode
  • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning
Kärcher FCV 2 vacuum mop

FCV 2

The compact solution

  • Area performance of approx. 110 m² per battery charge
  • Two cleaning modes: Standard mode, Dry mode
  • Effective System!Clean self-cleaning

 

Advantages

Effortless vacuuming, mopping and drying

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean: maximum cleanliness for minimum effort

These vacuum mops save you time and effort thanks to the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function. Mopping, vacuuming and drying: the innovative 3-in-1 technology ensures deep cleaning on all floor types, even carpets. Stubborn dirt and large amounts of liquid disappear in no time at all, while you get the job done in half the time, leaving you more time for the things that really matter.

FCV 4 Hygienic Spin

Hygienic!Spin technology for a hygienic clean

Enjoy a truly clean and hygienic home: Kärcher vacuum mops feature the ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology, proven in laboratory tests to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria**; boasting up to 500 roller revolutions per minute, and a 2-tank system that ensures fresh water is always applied to the floor. No spreading dirt around – just sparkling clean, streak-free floors.

** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory.

Kärcher vacuum mop with smart dirt sensor

Dynamic!Control – the smart dirt sensor

Our FCV 4 vacuum mop does all the thinking for your: its smart dirt sensor automatically detects the degree of soiling and optimally adjusts both the suction power and the amount of water. This means you get perfect cleaning results every time – with no manual readjustment needed.
With the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, you can keep an overview at all times as all the key information is available at a glance, including the remaining running time, cleaning mode and system status.

Kärcher vacuum mops for every type of floor

Suitable for use on all floors – even on carpets

From delicate parquet flooring to tiles and carpets – our vacuum mops can handle any type of floor and also pick up large quantities of liquid with ease. Whether you’re tackling spilt coffee or dried-on stains, your floors will be spotlessly clean.

FCV 4 stone floor

Advanced!Power mode – maximum cleaning performance

With up to 100 percent more suction power and 20 percent more water distribution than in Auto mode or Standard mode, the Advanced!Power mode effortlessly removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt. Thanks to this powerful technology, your floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away.

The Kärcher vacuum mop makes light work of stair cleaning

Smart Stair!Assist mode

With the smart Stair!Assist mode, cleaning stairs and hard-to-reach areas is child's play. Thanks to the optimised pre-settings and its smart auto start/stop function, the FCV 4 vacuum mop cleans effortlessly when held in any position – even at a 90° angle. For maximum flexibility and cleanliness where it is needed most.

Kärcher vacuum mop with self-cleaning function in the charging station

System!Clean self-cleaning

Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt. At the same time, the practical storage of the device and accessories saves space while also conveniently charging the battery.

Vacuum mop roller machine washable at 60 °C

Pure!Roll: sustainable and hygienic

Effortless deep cleaning: for added convenience, the FCV 4 Pure!Roll roller is machine washable at 60 °C. This ensures lasting hygienic freshness while saving resources at the same time.

Operation of the filter system for clean air

Duo!Pure filter system: clean air, perfect performance

The multi-stage filter system of the Kärcher vacuum mop reliably protects the motor from moisture; its superior filtration effectively captures even the smallest particles in the air, thanks to its highly efficient flat pleated filter. This system ensures optimum air filtration and a healthy indoor climate, especially in Dry mode.

FCV 4 motor

BLDC motor: powerful, quiet and durable

Thanks to the latest brushless motor technology, the FCV 4 vacuum mop benefits from a particularly long service life, greater energy efficiency and pleasantly quiet operation – perfect for everyday use.

Vacuum mop with LED display for the Li-Ion battery indicator

Efficient Comfort!Cell Li-Ion battery: longer run time, sustainable performance

Our vacuum mops are equipped with a battery with a run time of up to 45 minutes, for effortless cleaning even over large areas; for a long service life and less electrical waste, the battery can also be easily replaced when servicing is required.

Accessories and detergents

More Products (2)

Vacuum mop FAQs

Both the FC and the FCV belong to the floor cleaning category and offer excellent mopping performance, but the devices are designed with a different focus. The FC is extremely flexible, light and quiet thanks to its patented scraper technology, making it the perfect solution for cleaning hard floors. Our FCVs make light work of even the biggest messes, such as large amounts of coarse dirt, thanks to powerful vacuuming and the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean technology (vacuuming, mopping, drying). In Dry mode, our FCVs can even be used on carpets and rugs.

Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology and deep cleaning, our vacuum mops remove up to 99% of all common household bacteria from hard surfaces, for a hygienic and clean home, as proven by external laboratory tests. The carefully conceived 2-tank system provides a constant supply of fresh water while also collecting dirty water separately; the rollers rotate at speeds of up to 500 rpm to guarantee flawless cleaning results (20% cleaner than with a conventional wiping mop). The FCV 4’s roller is also machine washable at 60 °C making it a hygienic and sustainable solution.

The vacuum mops are floor cleaning devices especially designed for wet mopping. The suction function vacuums the floor and the roller itself, removing even large quantities of coarse dirt and hair which are then transported to the dirty water tank, without the need to vacuum beforehand. The vacuum mops also feature a Dry mode (with no water leakage) and a two-step filter system with a flat pleated filter, ideal for use on carpets. However, these vacuum mops are not designed to function as all-round vacuum cleaners and they are not suitable for cleaning upholstered furniture or deep-pile carpets.

The Duo!Pure filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture and ensures excellent filtration with a highly efficient flat pleat and sponge filter. Ideal for use in Dry mode on carpets and rugs.

All our vacuum mops are equipped with the easy-to-use System!Clean self-cleaning function. Self-cleaning is recommended after each use to prevent bacterial growth and unpleasant odours. In addition, regular rinsing protects the valves and parts which carry dirt, resulting in a longer product service life.

The FCV 4's smart dirt sensor is activated in Auto mode. It automatically adjusts the suction power and water volume to the degree of soiling, to maximise the run time.

The FCV 4's Stair!Assist mode makes it easy to clean stairs and tight space sin all positions, even when the handle is at a 90° angle.

The vacuum mop’s battery can be replaced easily by the customer using standard tools, which extends the product service life and reduces electronic waste. Replaceable Comfort!Cell batteries are available as spare parts.

The vacuum mops continue to vacuum for a few seconds after switching off, to ensure that the dirt is vacuumed up and transported to the waste container and no residual dirt is left on the floor when the device is lifted.

Kärcher vacuum mops can be used on all floors, whether wood, stone, tiles, plastic or carpet. The rollers do not cause any damage, such as scratches on the surfaces. Do not hold the device still in one spot; instead, always keep it moving.

RM 536 detergent (order number 6.295-944.0) is ideal for cleaning all common hard floors – a sustainable and vegan formula is also available (order number 6.296-286.0), which is free from microplastics, silicone or colourants and therefore particularly suitable for households with children or pets.

RM 534 detergent (order number 6.295-941.0) is ideal for cleaning sealed wooden floors (e.g. parquet, laminate).

For cleaning oiled/waxed wooden floors, RM 535 detergent (order number 6.295-942.0).

For cleaning stone floors, RM 537 detergent (order number 6.295-943.0).

You can use the following detergents with the vacuum mop:

  • Multi-purpose floor cleaner RM 536, order no. 6.295-944.0
  • Stone floor cleaner RM 537, order no. 6.295-943.0
  • Floor care for sealed wooden floors RM 534, order no. 6.295-941.0
  • Floor care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, order no. 6.295-942.0
  • Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, order no. 6.296-286.0

Only use Kärcher detergents, and for the best possible cleaning results, make sure the correct dosage is used.

Using other detergents can damage the device and void the warranty.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and can cause the device to shut down automatically before the dirty water tank reaches the maximum fill level.

It is not necessary to descale the vacuum mop as limescale only forms at temperatures above 70 °C. The acid of the descaling agent can also cause damage to your device.

Self-cleaning should only be carried out with clear water without cleaning agents. The use of cleaning agents can lead to excessive foaming and water overflowing from the station.