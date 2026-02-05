Window cleaning robot
Up, down, left, right – Kärcher’s window cleaning robots take care of it all.
Automatically, right up to the edges in hard-to-reach places, they keep your windows clean and ensure more WOW every time. The RCW 2 is super fast with its 2 rotating discs and ensures clean results with its fine ultrasonic spray nozzles. The RCW 4 can also detect frameless panes thanks to its sensor technology. The autonomous window cleaning is ensured by an extra-large cleaning cloth that is constantly moistened by 6 spray nozzles.
WINDOW CLEANING AT THE TOUCH OF A BUTTON – FULLY AUTOMATIC, FULLY CONVENIENT
We know that time is precious.
That is why our robots not only work autonomously but also quickly. With a cleaning time of only 2.5 minutes per square metre (RCW 2: 3 min/m²), the windows will be clean in no time. The RCWs use systematic route planning to clean the entire window surface.
Wet cleaning using fine nozzle technology and high-quality Kärcher detergent.
Our ultrasonic spray system ensures that the detergent is evenly distributed across the window pane. Thanks to an ultra-fine spray mist, water residue and unsightly drips are a thing of the past. This optimises the moistening of the cleaning pads, ensuring a streak-free and shiny result.
With the RCW 4, the wiping cloth is moistened directly and continuously via a precise pump system, so there is no spray drift even outdoors. The specially developed detergent not only ensures sparkling clean windows, but also keeps them clean for longer, as rain runs off faster, thus delaying re-soiling.
Safety for your robot, your windows and your surroundings.
The strong suction force keeps the robot securely attached to the window. Panes with an inclination of up to 45 degrees can be reliably cleaned. Even in the event of a power failure or interruption, a built-in emergency battery ensures that the window cleaning robot remains on the window for another 40 minutes and does not suddenly fall off. The included safety rope is particularly useful for outdoor applications at height. This can be attached to the robot with a hook and fastened to an internal table leg or curtain rod, for example, thus preventing it from falling onto pavements or roads.
The new solution from the pioneer of electric window cleaning.
As the market leader in window cleaning, we have already proven our expertise with the Kärcher Window Vacs and our specially developed detergents for streak-free results. With our new window cleaning robots, we are taking the decisive next step. With this innovative product combination, we offer you a complete solution for sparkling clean windows and all smooth surfaces and cover the entire spectrum of cleaning. We don’t just supply you with products, but also with all the expertise you need to achieve flawless results.
RCW 4 – FOR ALL VERTICAL GLASS SURFACES, WITH OR WITHOUT FRAMES
The RCW 4 window cleaning robot replaces manual cleaning of large and hard-to-reach windows and ensures a clear view. Even frameless glass surfaces are cleaned quickly and reliably thanks to systematic navigation with four sensors. For best results, the microfibre wiping pad is moistened with detergent by six pump-operated spray nozzles. This direct moistening prevents droplet formation and wind drift.
Advantages that make the difference
Multifunctional sensors:
The four multifunctional sensors detect not only window frames and other obstacles but also the edges of frameless glass surfaces.
Spray nozzles:
For optimum cleaning results, six spray nozzles continuously moisten the wiping cloth with just the right amount of water.
Detergent tank:
The RCW 4 has a 150 ml tank with a fill level indicator.
Microfibre wiping pad
The wiping pad offers excellent dirt pick-up and moisture absorption. It can be used on both sides and is easy to attach to the device thanks to its hook-and-loop system. After use, it can be cleaned hygienically and easily in the washing machine.
ON/OFF button and LED status:
Intuitive and simple operation. The colour of the LED indicates the current device status.
Safety system:
Thanks to its emergency battery, the window cleaning robot can remain on the window for 40 minutes even without a power supply. The 4-metre-long safety rope holds the robot in place in the event of a fall.
Voice output:
The various cleaning modes and the device status are communicated via voice output.
Design:
Compact and lightweight design with ergonomic handle for maximum comfort.
Long power cord:
Full flexibility even for large and hard-to-reach windows thanks to a 5-metre-long power cord.
Non-slip drive:
The non-slip drive guarantees steady movement without slipping.
Suction turbine:
With 3,000 Pa suction power, the window cleaning robot is held securely to the pane.
RCW 2 – SMALL AND MANOEUVRABLE FOR A CLEAR VIEW
Effortless window cleaning and more time for other things: with the RCW 2 window cleaning robot, that’s not a problem. Two rotating discs and two spray nozzles with high-quality Kärcher detergent ensure clean results. And quickly: the RCW 2 only needs three minutes per square metre – clean windows in no time. Thanks to its compact design, the robot is also ideal for smaller windows.
Advantages that make the difference
Two sensors:
The two side sensors reliably detect window frames and other obstacles, adjusting navigation accordingly.
Spray nozzles:
The two side sensors reliably detect window frames and other obstacles, adjusting navigation accordingly.
Detergent tank:
The RCW 2 has a 70 ml tank. The opening is located under the wiping cloth.
Microfibre cloth:
The round wiping cloth offers excellent dirt pick-up and moisture absorption. It glides across the glass and can be used on both sides. After use, it can be cleaned hygienically and easily in the washing machine.
ON/OFF button and LED status:
The device stands out due to its intuitive handling. The colour of the LED indicates the current operating status.
Safety system:
Double protection: The integrated emergency battery keeps the robot securely attached to the window for up to 40 minutes, even in the event of a power failure. In addition, the 4-metre-long safety rope protects against falls.
Voice output:
Voice output communicates the various cleaning modes and the current device status.
Design:
Effortless handling thanks to the lightweight design and ergonomically shaped handle.
Long power cord:
Thanks to its 5 m long power cord, the RCW 2 can also reach large and hard-to-access windows, offering full flexibility.
Non-slip wheels:
The non-slip wheels offer optimum grip, enabling precise steering.
Suction turbine:
With 3,300 Pa suction power, the window cleaning robot is held securely to the pane.
FIVE CLEANING MODES
Quick cleaning
The quick cleaning mode is suitable for lightly soiled windows and for regular cleaning.
Intensive cleaning
Windows are cleaned particularly thoroughly with the intensive cleaning mode. In this mode, the robot travels over the window twice, then polishes it in dry mode and finally makes a full pass along the edges.
Spot cleaning
Spot cleaning is ideal for intensive cleaning of a small area. The robot wipes back and forth in short motions, removing even stubborn stains.
Polishing
For the perfect finish, the robot wipes the window without adding any more detergent, thus removing any remaining residue.
Manual mode
The included remote control not only allows you to manually navigate the window cleaning robot in all directions but also to effortlessly retrieve it from windows and hard-to-reach areas at any time.