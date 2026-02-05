Window cleaning robot

Wet cleaning using fine nozzle technology and high-quality Kärcher detergent.

Our ultrasonic spray system ensures that the detergent is evenly distributed across the window pane. Thanks to an ultra-fine spray mist, water residue and unsightly drips are a thing of the past. This optimises the moistening of the cleaning pads, ensuring a streak-free and shiny result.

With the RCW 4, the wiping cloth is moistened directly and continuously via a precise pump system, so there is no spray drift even outdoors. The specially developed detergent not only ensures sparkling clean windows, but also keeps them clean for longer, as rain runs off faster, thus delaying re-soiling.