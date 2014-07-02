Water recycling for vehicle wash
Kärcher combines efficiency and resource conservation. Thanks to advanced water recycling systems, you can reduce fresh water consumption by up to 98%. A responsible approach to resources that pays off for you.
Biological water reclamation systems
Benefit from maximum resource conservation and highest cost efficiency. Our systems clean all your wastewater biologically and chemical-free. This converts contaminated water into clean reclaimed water without turbidity or odors and returns it to the cycle.