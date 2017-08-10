Connected Cleaning
Kärcher Connected Cleaning streamlines your cleaning operations. Gain valuable insights with workforce management and equipment management in one place. With our digital solution, you as a BSC (Building Service Contractor) can optimise your digital processes, boost efficiency and transparency, and improve customer satisfaction by means of higher quality standards.
Connected Cleaning.
Your cleaning business, connected in one place: Connected Cleaning for your workforce & equipment
Connected Cleaning.
Your cleaning business, connected in one place: Connected Cleaning for your workforce & equipment
Manage, optimise and grow your cleaning operations with Connected Cleaning
Make cleaning easier and more efficient with one unified platform for workforce & equipment management!
Optimise your cleaning operations with automated tasks, real-time machine monitoring, and data-driven insights to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Connect your employees
Empower your workforce with an user-friendly platform that is accessible on any device, from desktop to mobile. Streamline scheduling, manage absences, and review timesheets with ease. Your cleaning professionals can track their hours, manage tasks, and communicate seamlessly, all within the app.Learn More
Connect your equipment
Gain complete visibility into your cleaning equipment with real-time location tracking and detailed usage data. Optimise machine settings for maximum efficiency and proactively schedule maintenance to minimise downtime and extend the lifespan of your valuable assets. Receive alerts for potential issues and ensure your equipment is always performing at its best.Learn More
Connect your robots
Just like with your other devices, you can seamlessly integrate your Kärcher KIRA robots into Connected Cleaning. Track your robotic fleet's location, monitor cleaning performance, and optimise routes for maximum efficiency. Connected Cleaning helps you manage your entire cleaning operation, from robotic scrubbers to vacuum cleaners, all on one central platform.Learn More
Become a digital champion with Connected Cleaning
Boost Efficiency & Reduce Cost
Optimise machine usage, streamline workflows, and prevent downtime with automated task scheduling and real-time machine availability. This leads to significant cost savings and improved cleaning quality.
Increase Transparency
Gain a transparent overview of all cleaning activities, including task completion and machine usage. This ensures accountability, builds trust with clients, and facilitates better decision-making.
Enhance Customer Satisfaction
Drive customer satisfaction through reliable, high-standard cleaning. Connected Cleaning empowers your team with efficient task management tools and optimized machine performance. Ensure jobs are done right and on time, leading to happier, loyal clients.
Improve Digital Processes
Benefit from a comprehensive and integrated digital solution for enhanced equipment management, automated task optimisation, and data-driven process improvement. Optimise cleaning routes, refine schedules, and identify training needs for a more efficient cleaning operation.
Connect your cleaning – connect with us!
Get in touch to get a demo and a free trial of Connected Cleaning.
We are happy to answer any of our questions and get you connected!
Our Contact Details
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
71364 Winnenden, Germany
T: +49 (0) 7195 14-1300
E-Mail: kcc@karcher.com
Download Connected Cleaning
Connected Cleaning is available as a web app for managers and as a mobile app for cleaning professionals.
If you don't have a Connected Cleaning account yet, please contact us to request a demo or receive more information.