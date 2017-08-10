Connected Cleaning

Kärcher Connected Cleaning streamlines your cleaning operations. Gain valuable insights with workforce management and equipment management in one place. With our digital solution, you as a BSC (Building Service Contractor) can optimise your digital processes, boost efficiency and transparency, and improve customer satisfaction by means of higher quality standards.

► Login
Smiling cleaning professional with machine, using Connected Cleaning on her phone

Connected Cleaning.

Your cleaning business, connected in one place: Connected Cleaning for your workforce & equipment

Connected Cleaning.

Your cleaning business, connected in one place: Connected Cleaning for your workforce & equipment

    Connected Cleaning: Digital plattform on Desktop PC and iPhone or Android app

    Manage, optimise and grow your cleaning operations with Connected Cleaning

    Make cleaning easier and more efficient with one unified platform for workforce & equipment management!

    Optimise your cleaning operations with automated tasks, real-time machine monitoring, and data-driven insights to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

    Get In Touch
    Logos BFS & Thomas Behrend
    Logos Hailo Digital Hub & Oswald Straub
    Logos Polygon & Zan Compute

    Connect your employees

    Empower your workforce with an user-friendly platform that is accessible on any device, from desktop to mobile. Streamline scheduling, manage absences, and review timesheets with ease. Your cleaning professionals can track their hours, manage tasks, and communicate seamlessly, all within the app.

    Learn More
    Cleaning professional doing manual cleaning

    Connect your equipment

    Gain complete visibility into your cleaning equipment with real-time location tracking and detailed usage data. Optimise machine settings for maximum efficiency and proactively schedule maintenance to minimise downtime and extend the lifespan of your valuable assets. Receive alerts for potential issues and ensure your equipment is always performing at its best.

    Learn More
    Cleaning professional with connected scrubber dryer machine

    Connect your robots

    Just like with your other devices, you can seamlessly integrate your Kärcher KIRA robots into Connected Cleaning. Track your robotic fleet's location, monitor cleaning performance, and optimise routes for maximum efficiency. Connected Cleaning helps you manage your entire cleaning operation, from robotic scrubbers to vacuum cleaners, all on one central platform.

    Learn More
    Cleaning Manager setting up KIRA CV 50 robot
    Portrait of Thomas Behrend in front of company car
    „Connected Cleaning is particularly impressive due to its intuitive user interface and the many possibilities it offers to optimise our processes.“
    Thomas Behrend, CEO of Thomas Behrend Glas- und Gebäudereinigung

    Become a digital champion with Connected Cleaning

    Efficiency Pictogram

    Boost Efficiency & Reduce Cost

    Optimise machine usage, streamline workflows, and prevent downtime with automated task scheduling and real-time machine availability. This leads to significant cost savings and improved cleaning quality.

    Transparency pictogram

    Increase Transparency

    Gain a transparent overview of all cleaning activities, including task completion and machine usage. This ensures accountability, builds trust with clients, and facilitates better decision-making.

    Customer Satisfaction pictogram

    Enhance Customer Satisfaction

    Drive customer satisfaction through reliable, high-standard cleaning. Connected Cleaning empowers your team with efficient task management tools and optimized machine performance. Ensure jobs are done right and on time, leading to happier, loyal clients.

    Digital workforce pictogram

    Improve Digital Processes

    Benefit from a comprehensive and integrated digital solution for enhanced equipment management, automated task optimisation, and data-driven process improvement. Optimise cleaning routes, refine schedules, and identify training needs for a more efficient cleaning operation.

    Connect your cleaning – connect with us!

    Get in touch to get a demo and a free trial of Connected Cleaning.
    We are happy to answer any of our questions and get you connected!

    *
    * mandatory field

    Our Contact Details

    Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

    Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
    71364 Winnenden, Germany

    T: +49 (0) 7195 14-1300
    E-Mail: kcc@karcher.com

    Download Connected Cleaning

    Connected Cleaning is available as a web app for managers and as a mobile app for cleaning professionals.
    If you don't have a Connected Cleaning account yet, please contact us to request a demo or receive more information.

    Web App Download EN

    Web App

    Connected Cleaning for managers in any web browser. 

    Login
    Mobile App Download iOS EN

    Mobile App for iOS

    The app for cleaning professionals on iPhone and iPad.

    Download
    Mobile App Download Android EN

    Mobile App for Android

    The app for cleaning professional on Android phones and tablets.

    Download

    Frequently Asked Questions

    There are two Connected Cleaning modules available: Equipment and Workforce. The Equipment Module is available for free incl. all features to manage your devices. The Workforce Module is available for a monthly subscription and includes everything you need to manage your team with Connected Cleaning.

    We offer a free trial of the Workforce Module, so you can try all the features before you get a subscription. Contact us for pricing details or to start your free trial.

    Connected Cleaning is designed to grow with your business, no matter your size. We offer flexible and attractive pricing for small, medium, and large cleaning companies. Our user-friendly web and mobile app can be quickly and easily integrated into your team's workflow.

    Our web app for managers and owners is available in English, German, French, and Dutch. The mobile app for cleaning professionals is available in Albanian, Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Turkish, and Ukrainian. Additionally, the mobile app offers an automatic translation of chat messages.

    Request a demo and free trial of Connected Cleaning on our website. If you decide our solution is right for you, we'll provide onboarding support and training materials to help your employees get started with Connected Cleaning. Our goal is to help your team become more digital and efficient.

    No, you can monitor equipment from any manufacturer with Connected Cleaning. Many Kärcher machines already have IoT capabilities implemented and a wide range of devices from third party manufacturers can be connected using our plug-in and machine connect modules

    Yes, your data is secure with Connected Cleaning. We use industry-standard security measures to protect your data, including encryption and access controls. We also comply with all relevant data privacy regulations.

    Yes, Connected Cleaning complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring that your data is handled in accordance with GDPR requirements.

    Cleaning professional is finishing shift in Connected Cleaning mobile app