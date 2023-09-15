Changes everything.

Without you having to change anything.

Our Connect modules are all you need to digitise existing equipment manufacturer-independent. This turns a small investment into a big gain because with intelligently networked equipment, you can maximise cleaning power and minimise your operating costs.

Proven cleaning power. Only smarter.

With Equipment Management, you get full control and a complete overview. From now on, you always know where your machines are and can check their status from anywhere. Thanks to our intuitive front end, you don’t need any special knowledge to do this, just your own Kärcher customer account. Here you will find all the information, which you can then use as a basis for optimising your processes. With our email subscription, you can also have all relevant KPIs sent to your inbox and are therefore always up to date, even without daily logins.