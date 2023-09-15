Equipment management
Small Extra. Big Value. Your connection to the future.
One and the same fleet, but with completely new benefits. To get the most out of your equipment, you don’t need to put much into it. Our Connect modules are all you need to digitise existing equipment. This turns a small investment into a big gain because with intelligently networked equipment, you can maximise cleaning power and minimise your operating costs.
CLEAN MEETS SMART.
Digitise your equipment and increase efficiency across the fleet.
CLEAN MEETS SMART.
Digitise your equipment and increase efficiency across the fleet.
Changes everything.
Without you having to change anything.
Our Connect modules are all you need to digitise existing equipment manufacturer-independent. This turns a small investment into a big gain because with intelligently networked equipment, you can maximise cleaning power and minimise your operating costs.
Proven cleaning power. Only smarter.
With Equipment Management, you get full control and a complete overview. From now on, you always know where your machines are and can check their status from anywhere. Thanks to our intuitive front end, you don’t need any special knowledge to do this, just your own Kärcher customer account. Here you will find all the information, which you can then use as a basis for optimising your processes. With our email subscription, you can also have all relevant KPIs sent to your inbox and are therefore always up to date, even without daily logins.
ONLINE RIGHT AWAY: THE BENEFITS.
Equipment Management connects your equipment to the web – and you to a whole new set of benefits.
1. Use Case: Geofencing
Track potential savings: The live transmission allows you to locate equipment that was thought to be lost and improve your entire fleet's usage. This reduces idle time and increases your profit. You will be alerted as soon as one of your devices leaves its assigned location. This ensures that your equipment is always in the right place.
2. Use Case: No-work-start / Job fulfillment
Trust is good, transparency is better: Thanks to Equipment Management, you can seamlessly monitor how well cleaning schedules are being adhered to and prove it at any time. This is how you ensure optimum cleaning quality and maximum customer satisfaction.
3. Use Case: Utilization / Fleet Efficiency
By tracking the operating hours of your devices, you can ensure optimum utilisation of your fleet.
Underutilised devices can be used at other locations, for example to avoid new purchases. In addition, for devices with extremely high utilisation, it can be concluded that a larger device may be necessary. This leads to a longer service life for the devices and an increase in efficiency.
THE FUTURE – AVAILABLE FOR UPGRADING.
Connect modules are easy to install and transform today’s equipment into tomorrow’s digital cleaning fleet.
Plug-in Connect
Small addition, big effect: You simply need to connect the device battery to link the compact module to your fleet network. With its built-in SIM card, it transmits the current position and other valuable data such as operating time and battery voltage worldwide. The module is compatible with almost all devices – whether from Kärcher or third-party suppliers.
Machine Connect
Full integration, full benefits: Machine Connect is available for the latest generation of our devices – a module that connects directly to the machine control system. So you benefit not only from a locating function, but also from a fleet-wide remote update at the touch of a button.
How-to-Videos
How to create sites and assign machines
How to setup a cleaning schedule for machines
How to subscribe notifications and reports
How to invite new users
How to setup machine specific reminders
How to reassign machines to a different site
The best connection to the future.
Would you like to know more about Kärcher’s pioneering equipment management? We
will be happy to help you!