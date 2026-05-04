Water filters

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Water filter systems

Three reasons to use our WPC 120 UF water filter system

Effective filtering

The powerful 4-stage filter system reliably removes particles such as microplastics, reduces heavy metals and drug residues in the water and also removes bacteria and viruses. At the same time, the water filter preserves valuable minerals, which are important for the body, and improves the taste of the water.

Kärcher water filter 4-stage filter system

Easy installation and operation

No pump, no power connection: the WPC 120 UF water filter only requires a water connection and some space; for example, the water connection for the water filter can be in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. The designer fitting for extracting the filtered water can also be easily installed and operated like a normal tap and is already included in the scope of delivery. The fitting thus serves as a water filter tap.

Installing the Kärcher water filter

Easy maintenance

Regular exchange of the filter suffices for reliable functioning. The filter can be easily removed with just one turn. The Pre-Pure filter only has to be exchanged roughly every 3 to 6 months (or after 2,500 l); the Hy-Protect and the Post-Protect filters last up to 12 months (or for the filtering of 2,500 l).

Changing the filter of the Kärcher water filter

How water filter systems work

Kärcher Pre-Pure filter

Pre-Pure filter

In the 1st and 2nd stages, a particle filter and activated carbon filter remove large suspended matter from the water and as a result extend the lifetime of the downstream filters.

Kärcher Hy-Protect filter

Hy-Protect filter

The ultrafiltration membrane in the third stage removes even tiny particles down to a size of 0.1 micrometres (500 times finer than a human hair). This means that the filter is able to filter out more than 99.9999% of bacteria.

Kärcher Post-Protect filter

Post-Protect filter

The activated carbon filter in the 4th filter stage removes chlorine, drug residues and heavy metals and improves the taste of the water without affecting the mineral content.

What does the Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter do?

The WPC 120 UF water filter reliably removes harmful substances and particles from tap water for high-quality, filtered drinking water, including:

Pictogram for viruses &amp; bacteria

Viruses and bacteria

Pictogram for drug residues

Drug residues

Pictogram for chlorine

Chlorine

Pictogram for particles and microplastics

Particles and microplastics

Pictogram for heavy metals

Heavy metals

Accessories

FAQs

The water filter system for drinking water must be installed at the extraction site (generally the kitchen) and operated with tap water that satisfies the minimum WHO standards for drinking water. The system is not suitable for filtering salt or well water.

The system can be connected to all normal household 3/8" water connections. Using the connection piece included in the set, the filter system can also be connected to the existing tap. A power connection or a special water filter house connection is not required.

The water filter tap included in the scope of delivery is only intended for the hygienic extraction of filtered water, e.g., for drinking, cooking or washing fruit and vegetables. Water can also be taken from the household tap and is used, e.g., for washing the dishes or cleaning; this does not need to be filtered. This relieves the filters and extends their lifetime.

Compared to osmosis systems, the ultrafiltration of our water filter system does not need a power connection or an additional wastewater installation and is much more affordable.