Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

Cleaning and maintenance tips around the house

There's lots to do around the house. In spring, the traces of winter on the patio, in the drive and on the paths should be removed. In summer, plants should be watered, the lawn regularly mown, and hedges, trees and bushes cut. In autumn, the garden must be prepared for the winter, leaves removed and garden furniture stored. Incidentally, your own vehicles also need regular maintenance – whether this is a bike, motorbike, car or caravan.

Work will be easy with these practical tips.