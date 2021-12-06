How and when to put battery lawn mowers and robotic lawn mowers away for the winter

Battery lawn mowers and robotic lawn mowers should never be left outside in the garden in winter. Otherwise the electronics could be damaged. The same applies to battery storage in the winter and to the charging station. The end of October at the latest is the time for bringing devices into a dry space – so ideally once the lawn has been mown for the last time that year. In order to put the battery lawn mower or robotic lawn mower away for the winter, the battery should be charged to around 75 per cent. Background: Completely discharging lithium-ion batteries reduces their lifetime. Ideally, batteries are stored at temperatures between 10 and 20 °C. So you should ideally store them in the house over the winter, while the robotic lawn mower or the battery lawn mower itself can be stored in a shed, basement or garage without any problems. If the battery is permanently installed in the robotic lawn mower, the device should be stored in a dry place over the winter.

Exactly the same also applies to robotic lawn mowers as to the storage of small devices for the garden. They should be cleaned – neither with a hose nor with a high-pressure cleaner, but rather ideally with a damp cloth. Otherwise the electronics in the device could suffer. In order to dismantle the charging station, all cords must first be removed and the ends of the cords protected against moisture and frost with a film. If the contacts of the charging station are soiled, they should be cleaned with fine-grained sandpaper.