All gardens have areas that are impossible to reach with a mower. With the LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set you can. With double the battery power, you can cut even lush greenery efficiently and gently, right to the edge of the lawn.

Clean work

The nylon line of the lawn trimmer with automatic line adjustment always ensures a clean, smooth lawn edge. In contrast to other devices with a metal blade, the integrated line also enables work close to brick edging. This not only reduces the risk of sparking, but also ensures that a seamless transition from the lawn to beds or the terrace or patio is guaranteed.

Clear view of everything

The lawn trimmer comes with Real Time Technology. The LCD display integrated in the battery shows the remaining run time in minutes and the battery capacities in real time when used in the garden. Nothing now stands in the way of garden maintenance.

Ergonomic work

Thanks to the infinitely variable telescopic handle, the second handle and the shoulder strap, gardening work can be completed with the LTR 3-18 Dual battery lawn trimmer very ergonomically without undue straining of the back. Garden benches on a large lawn area do not have to be cleared away when trimming the lawn. Garden lovers can adjust the tilt angle of the lawn trimmer head quickly and comfortably and thus also cut the grass under low obstacles (LTR 3-18 and LTR 18-30).