Battery lawn trimmers by Kärcher are real all-rounders in the garden. Not only do they produce a clean cut at the edge of the lawn, they are also particularly good at reaching corners and tight spots. The ergonomic handle design ensures users maintain a comfortable posture that protects their back at all times.

Features of the battery lawn trimmer

Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line

When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.

Optional use of trimmer blades for demanding tasks

The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.

Thanks to the diverse functions, garden lovers are equipped for every situation:

Exchangeable battery

Thanks to the exchangeable battery, garden lovers can confidently work without countless extension cords and get started straight away.

Precise cut

With its adjustable string and the optional insertion of trimming blades, the battery lawn trimmer is suitable for both tall grass and wild overgrowth. The cord also ensures a precise cut, so that grass on the edges of a patio or a stone border can be trimmed to the desired length quickly and easily.

Light and handy

The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all.

Ergonomic trimming

It is often the case that the conditions have to be adapted to the areas being worked. Open spaces are not always guaranteed. The trimmer head of the LTR 3-18 Dual and the LTR 18-30 can be quickly and easily adjusted for trimming grass under a low garden bench.

Plant protection guard

In order to avoid accidental damage to flowers and trees, the fold-out plant hoop guard on the models LTR 36-33, LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 18-30 protects the plants when trimming. This means your flowerbeds are optimally protected and you can rest easy when working along the lawn edge.

Protective cover

When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.

Highlights

All gardens have areas that are impossible to reach with a mower. With the LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set you can. With double the battery power, you can cut even lush greenery efficiently and gently, right to the edge of the lawn.

Clean work
The nylon line of the lawn trimmer with automatic line adjustment always ensures a clean, smooth lawn edge. In contrast to other devices with a metal blade, the integrated line also enables work close to brick edging. This not only reduces the risk of sparking, but also ensures that a seamless transition from the lawn to beds or the terrace or patio is guaranteed.

Clear view of everything
The lawn trimmer comes with Real Time Technology. The LCD display integrated in the battery shows the remaining run time in minutes and the battery capacities in real time when used in the garden. Nothing now stands in the way of garden maintenance.

Ergonomic work
Thanks to the infinitely variable telescopic handle, the second handle and the shoulder strap, gardening work can be completed with the LTR 3-18 Dual battery lawn trimmer very ergonomically without undue straining of the back. Garden benches on a large lawn area do not have to be cleared away when trimming the lawn. Garden lovers can adjust the tilt angle of the lawn trimmer head quickly and comfortably and thus also cut the grass under low obstacles (LTR 3-18 and LTR 18-30).

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

LTR 18-25 Battery Set

The LTR 18-25 Battery Set fits ergonomically in the user's hand and, with a cutting diameter of 25 cm, can effortlessly reach all corners and tight spots around the garden to trim lawns with precision.

Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 25 cm
Speed: 9,500 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 300 m

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

LTR 18-30 Battery Set

Convenient lawn trimming with the LTR 18-30 Battery Set. Its adjustable angle of inclination even makes trimming under low obstacles possible.

Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7,800 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 350 m

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set

Powerful, efficient and comfortable – the high-performance 36 V motor powered by two 18 V batteries puts the fun into lawn trimming. Also highly effective on long grass.


Battery voltage: 2 x 18 V = 36 V motor rating
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7400 rpm
Line diameter: 1,6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 600 m

* Maximum performance with 2 x 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.



Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

Devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

Find out more about the devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

An entire universe of full battery power. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with all Kärcher 18 V devices. And not only with the Home & Garden products, but also with the Kärcher Professional products.

