Battery lawn trimmer
Battery lawn trimmers by Kärcher are real all-rounders in the garden. Not only do they produce a clean cut at the edge of the lawn, they are also particularly good at reaching corners and tight spots. The ergonomic handle design ensures users maintain a comfortable posture that protects their back at all times.
Features of the battery lawn trimmer
Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line
When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.
The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut
The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.
Optional use of trimmer blades for demanding tasks
The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.
Thanks to the diverse functions, garden lovers are equipped for every situation:
Exchangeable battery
Thanks to the exchangeable battery, garden lovers can confidently work without countless extension cords and get started straight away.
Precise cut
With its adjustable string and the optional insertion of trimming blades, the battery lawn trimmer is suitable for both tall grass and wild overgrowth. The cord also ensures a precise cut, so that grass on the edges of a patio or a stone border can be trimmed to the desired length quickly and easily.
Light and handy
The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all.
Ergonomic trimming
It is often the case that the conditions have to be adapted to the areas being worked. Open spaces are not always guaranteed. The trimmer head of the LTR 3-18 Dual and the LTR 18-30 can be quickly and easily adjusted for trimming grass under a low garden bench.
Plant protection guard
In order to avoid accidental damage to flowers and trees, the fold-out plant hoop guard on the models LTR 36-33, LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 18-30 protects the plants when trimming. This means your flowerbeds are optimally protected and you can rest easy when working along the lawn edge.
Protective cover
When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.
Highlights
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
LTR 18-25 Battery Set
The LTR 18-25 Battery Set fits ergonomically in the user's hand and, with a cutting diameter of 25 cm, can effortlessly reach all corners and tight spots around the garden to trim lawns with precision.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 25 cm
Speed: 9,500 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 300 m
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
LTR 18-30 Battery Set
Convenient lawn trimming with the LTR 18-30 Battery Set. Its adjustable angle of inclination even makes trimming under low obstacles possible.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7,800 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 350 m
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
LTR 3-18 Dual Battery Set
Powerful, efficient and comfortable – the high-performance 36 V motor powered by two 18 V batteries puts the fun into lawn trimming. Also highly effective on long grass.
Battery voltage: 2 x 18 V = 36 V motor rating
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7400 rpm
Line diameter: 1,6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 600 m
* Maximum performance with 2 x 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms
Find out more about the devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
An entire universe of full battery power. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with all Kärcher 18 V devices. And not only with the Home & Garden products, but also with the Kärcher Professional products.