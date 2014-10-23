Home & Garden Cleaning and care agents

The right cleaning agents make the difference. When combined with cleaning agents that are specially formulated for particular tasks, Kärcher cleaning devices deliver maximum performance. Our range includes a wide selection of cleaning agents for all cleaning tasks around the home and garden.

Man cleaning his car

Woman cleaning a stone wall with cleaning agent and pressure washer

Womand cleaning a window with glass cleaner from Kärcher

    The perfect addition: Kärcher cleaning agents and care agents.

    For over 30 years Kärcher has placed huge importance on environmental considerations and resource conservation in the development and production of its cleaning and care agents. The cleaning agents, which are specifically designed for the devices, not only guarantee optimum cleaning results but also save water, time and energy.

    Car cleaning and care from Kärcher

    Cleaning with the wow factor

    New products for vehicle cleaning and maintenance from Kärcher

    A freshly cleaned car feels better to drive. This is because it looks as good as new, smells nice and actually lasts longer too. Dirt not only makes the vehicle look bad, it also causes damage in the long term. Tried-and-tested Kärcher detergents and care agents ensure a dazzling appearance and longlasting care.

     

    Bring back the wow
    detergents at Kärcher

    Sustainable detergents

    Today detergents must meet many requirements. Ecologically sustainable process solutions are becoming increasingly important. Kärcher faces this challenge in the new chemical and test laboratories at the site in Winnenden. An overview of the development of sustainable detergents.

    More information

    Professional cleaning and care agents

    Clean quickly and more effectively with lower energy consumption and less waste water pollution from mineral oil residues: there are numerous benefits to using Kärcher's professional cleaning and care agents.

    Man cleaning machine with cleanign agent and pressure washer
    To the Professional cleaning and care agents

    Information material

    Safety data sheets
    Data sheets for content materials