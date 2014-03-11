Water dispensers – The reliable source of water
The new generat ion of WPD takes water dispensers to the next level – with a focus on impeccable water quality, intuitive operation and outstanding design.
Benefit from numerous advantages: buy, rent or lease now.
With Kärcher's mains-connected water dispensers, you can offer employees, customers, visitors or students natural-tasting water of excellent, filtered quality straight from the tap. Benefit from numerous advantages.
- Regular automatic thermal disinfection and automatic flushing
- Tap water
- Full-service packages
- Up to 6 water types, including a hot water option, e.g., for tea
- Fresh water at all times for staff, visitors and patients
Fields of application
Office
Boost productivity in your office and enhance your professional image by providing staff and visitors with a drinking water solution.
Industry
Suitable for industrial companies, production halls or logistics centres. Enjoy clean, food-grade drinking water and ensure an optimal supply of drinking water at the workplace for high-performing employees.
Hospitality
Enhance your guests’ stay and provide them with pure drinking water straight from the tap – with a Kärcher water dispenser.
Health and care facilities
Thanks to the patented hygiene system, our WPD water dispensers are ideally suited for use in hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and care homes. Provide your staff, carers and patients with fresh, filtered, food-grade tap water. The innovative filter system reliably traps harmful substances and microorganisms.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
Are you curious to find out what makes the WPD 45 and WPD 70 so unique? Discover the special features.
Thermal cleaning without chemicals
The Thermo!Secure automated thermal disinfection system ensures that tap water is of drinking water quality – round the clock. Together with the two filters, this completes the Hygiene!Care system. This is how you get healthy water that tastes great – hygienic and safe!
Two-stage filtration
The Active-Pure and Hy-Protect filters ensure that your drinking water is always safe and tastes great. They improve the taste, whilst the minerals in the water are retained. Bacteria, microorganisms, chlorine, heavy metals, pharmaceutical residues, hormones, microplastics and PFAS are reliably removed.
GermLock™ – protection against retrograde contamination
A mechanical safeguard that prevents germs from entering via the water outlet and protects against recontamination rounds off the superior hygiene system of the WPD water dispensers.
Design
Whether as a tabletop unit or a stand-alone unit: thanks to their modern and simple design, the compact WPD 45 and WPD 70 drinking water dispensers blend in perfectly with any room environment. The 5-inch touchscreen ensures simple and intuitive operation. Another feature of the well-thought-out product design is the extra-high dispensing area, which allows larger containers to be filled effortlessly.
Up to 6 water types
Kärcher water dispensers offer a range of water options, including room temperature, chilled, lightly and strongly carbonated, as well as hot and extra-hot (80–95 °C) – the perfect variety of water to suit every taste.
Individualisation
When it comes to the taste of good drinking water, I’m sure we’re all in agreement – but when it comes to the appearance of our drinking water dispenser, we want to offer you the greatest possible customisation. This means that the glass panels on the WPD 45 and WPD 70 can be printed to suit your taste – allowing you to customise your drinking water dispensers exactly as you wish.
Professional water dispensers with system.
Fresh drinking water for offices, hospitals, authorities and industry. Kärcher WPD water dispensers with innovative filter systems, patented thermal disinfection and intuitive operation ensure that employees as well as customers and visitors are always safely supplied with fresh drinking water.