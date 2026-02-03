Electric Ice Scraper

The EDI 4 electric ice scraper finally puts an end to the strenuous task of scraping off the ice bit by bit. Please note that different country versions are available for most products: 120 V / 60 Hz or 220-240 V / 50 Hz.

0 Products
Kärcher

EDI 4

The Electric Ice Scraper EDI 4

With its rotating disc and sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even the most stubborn ice from car windscreens effortlessly in a single pass. If the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the removal disc start rotating and the ice will come away as if by magic.

Should the blades become worn, the scraper disc can be replaced without any tools (scraper disc is available as a replacement part). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper allows easy and safe handling and storage. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.

Features

icon_arrow

EDI 4 rotating disc

The rotating disc with stable plastic blades removes even stubborn ice effortlessly.

EDI 4 - Werkzeugloser Scheibenwechsel
The rotating abrasive disc can be replaced quickly and simply without tools.
EDI 4 - Einfaches Handling
When pressed gently from above, the abrasive disc starts to rotate.
EDI 4 - Schnelle Bereitschaft
The integrated LED flashes when the electric ice scraper needs recharging.
EDI 4 - LED-Betriebszustandsanzeige
Powerful lithium-ion cells. One charge is sufficient to use the scraper several times.
EDI 4 - Schutzkappe
Protective cap for safe handling and storage.

Application

EDI 4 - Frontscheibe

With the rotating disc of the ice scraper, even stubborn ice on car windscreens can be removed effortlessly in one go.

EDI 4 - Seitenscheibe

Suitable for both the front windscreen and the side windows of a car.

EDI 4 - Kompaktes Design

The compact, modern design of the ice scraper allows simple, safe handling and storage.

Manuals