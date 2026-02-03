The Electric Ice Scraper EDI 4

With its rotating disc and sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even the most stubborn ice from car windscreens effortlessly in a single pass. If the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the removal disc start rotating and the ice will come away as if by magic.

Should the blades become worn, the scraper disc can be replaced without any tools (scraper disc is available as a replacement part). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper allows easy and safe handling and storage. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.