Electric Ice Scraper
The EDI 4 electric ice scraper finally puts an end to the strenuous task of scraping off the ice bit by bit. Please note that different country versions are available for most products: 120 V / 60 Hz or 220-240 V / 50 Hz.
EDI 4
The Electric Ice Scraper EDI 4
With its rotating disc and sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even the most stubborn ice from car windscreens effortlessly in a single pass. If the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the removal disc start rotating and the ice will come away as if by magic.
Should the blades become worn, the scraper disc can be replaced without any tools (scraper disc is available as a replacement part). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper allows easy and safe handling and storage. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.
Features
The rotating disc with stable plastic blades removes even stubborn ice effortlessly.
Application
With the rotating disc of the ice scraper, even stubborn ice on car windscreens can be removed effortlessly in one go.
Suitable for both the front windscreen and the side windows of a car.
The compact, modern design of the ice scraper allows simple, safe handling and storage.