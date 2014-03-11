Our vehicle cleaning solutions - tailored to your specific requirements

They are suitable for various customer groups with diverse requirements. Cleanliness not only creates a positive impression but also ensures safety and preserves value. At our company, we firmly believe that where there's a will, there's a way. We provide a suitable solution for every need, individually tailored to meet your specific requirements.

Our gantry car washes and self-service wash systems offer an ideal and cost-effective cleaning solution. They are perfectly suited for use in car wash centers, petrol stations, car dealerships, workshops, and car rental agencies. On the other hand, commercial vehicle wash systems ensure a sparkling fleet for logistics companies, bus operators, or municipalities.