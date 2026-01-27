Vehicle cleaning and care products
The cleaning and care products are ideally matched to Kärcher wash systems, ensuring maximum efficiency and the best results.
Klear!Line
The highly concentrated and extremely high-yield detergent line for gantry car washes, designed for maximum efficiency. It significantly reduces your operating costs per wash and conserves resources through minimised transport and detergent consumption.
Classic Line
Proven concentrates, successful for many years in gantry car washes, self-service wash systems and commercial vehicle washes. They offer a reliable cleaning performance you can count on. Classic stands for experience and reliability that pays off in your daily operations.
eco!perform Line
Highly effective concentrates for gantry car washes, self-service wash systems and commercial vehicle washes – certified with the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. Experience uncompromising cleaning performance that meets the highest ecological standards. With eco!perform, you offer your customers an outstanding and resource-saving vehicle wash.
Jet!Line
The concentrated detergent line for self-service wash systems that guarantees outstanding cleaning performance and provides an exceptional washing experience. The detergents delight with an attractive, sporty-fresh fragrance, while the care products emit a pleasant beeswax scent.