Professional

Fast, efficient, thorough and resource-saving: high-pressure cleaning, in combination with perfectly coordinated cleaning agents, is also impressive in the case of very demanding cleaning tasks.

The environment-friendly products for manual cleaning ensure maximum and fast cleaning power, but which is still gentle on surfaces, for all typical dirt.

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for the gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.

Highly effective parts cleaner, specially developed for extreme demands in industry for cleaning power, surface protection and elimination of residues before coating or final assembly.

For fault-free operation of the systems and good conditioning results, we offer tried and tested treatment chemicals – optimised for each special use and type of system.

Economical, precisely coordinated and thorough, even with difficult vehicle contours: our VehiclePro products are impressive in combination with our Pine Active fragrance concept and ensure optimum results.

With solutions individually adjusted to our customers' requirements and optimum performance, our TankPro series is impressive for the cleaning of tank and container systems.

Efficient cleaning agents for sanitary surfaces and toilets. For the reliable removal of dirt, limescale and grease residues in maintenance and deep cleaning.

Our accessories are ideal for the precise and efficient filling, dosing and dispensing of the cleaning agents, and ensure rapid and ergonomical working.

PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N

The powerful alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher made from renewable ingredients removes even stubborn dirt using the power of nature.

