THE CERTIFIED SOLUTION FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS

Experience a new level of cleanliness with our spray extraction cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.

The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our spray extraction cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:

Actively remove allergens from carpets, upholstery and the air.

Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.

Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.

Valid for SE 3-18 Compact, SE 3 Compact (Floor), SE 5, SE 6 and SE 4 (exclusively in spray extraction application).



















