Spray extraction cleaners
Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirement
Whether it is a multitasking device for the fibre-deep cleaning of large areas and comprehensive accessories for all situations, a compact power pack for thorough intermediate cleaning or cordless freedom for full mobility – our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are the perfect solution for every requirement. Even the most stubborn dirt does not stand a chance with our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners. Please note that different country versions are available for most products: 120 V / 60 Hz or 220-240 V / 50 Hz.
THE CERTIFIED SOLUTION FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS
Experience a new level of cleanliness with our spray extraction cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.
The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our spray extraction cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:
- Actively remove allergens from carpets, upholstery and the air.
- Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.
Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.
Valid for SE 3-18 Compact, SE 3 Compact (Floor), SE 5, SE 6 and SE 4 (exclusively in spray extraction application).
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS
You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our spray extraction cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our spray extraction cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.
FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Expand your cleaning options with our wide range of accessories. From the spray extraction crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas and the upholstery spray extraction nozzle for upholstered furniture through to the spray extraction floor nozzle for carpets and large textiles and the spot brush for removing small stubborn stains on textiles, we offer a wide selection. Our support handle also makes it easier to use for floor cleaning. Discover our extensive range of accessories for vacuuming floors, textile surfaces and crevices.
FAST AND DRIP-FREE SHOE CLEANING
The Shoe!cleaner is the perfect accessory for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners for the thorough and convenient cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. Shoes are cleaned quickly, ergonomically and reliably. A simple change from the round brush to the crevice brush enables complete shoe cleaning from the sole to the top. Thanks to the innovative self-cleaning function, the Shoe!Cleaner is always clean and ready for use.
SE 6 Signature Line
Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher.
The signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
The SE 6 Signature Line is a real all-rounder. The proven spray extraction technology from Kärcher ensures superb cleaning results on textile surfaces. With a variety of accessory parts, it can be transformed into a versatile 3-in-1 device that can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
Cleanliness with the WOW factor: in the SE 3-18 Compact cordless spray extraction cleaner, proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The result: Efficient, convenient and fibre-deep cleaning in just one step. This means that you can remove dirt from your car seats, garden furniture or upholstery any time and anywhere – even in hard-to-reach places. The device cleans as powerfully as our spray extraction cleaners with power cord and is super flexible.
Accessories
With the comprehensive range of accessories, our spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with just one click.