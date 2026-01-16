Floor cleaners

If the rollers are too dry, please test the following:



Run the device without the rollers fitted. The dirty water tank must be fitted and the fresh water tank must be filled. If four drops of water are left on the floor, the wetting function is working. We recommend wetting the rollers under the tap before inserting them. Alternatively, you can wet the rollers by activating boost mode. Move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted.



If four drops of water do not appear on the floor, it may be because the fresh water filter is dirty. If this is the case, remove the fresh water tank and pull out the filter below it. Clean the fresh water filter under running water and then reinsert it.

This fault can also occur if the fresh water nozzles (see image) are blocked. Clean the nozzles with a cloth or a soft brush.

If the fault persists, please contact one of our service partners or send us your device for repair.