Pressure washers
Remember that feeling when your car was brand new and your driveway freshly paved? When your garden furniture first saw the light of day and your garden walls were moss-free? These were real WOW moments. But dust, dirt and unwanted growth are no match for you and your Kärcher pressure washers. So the WOW never goes away... You just need to bring it back! You and your Kärcher – a fun, powerful way to combat dirt! Turn those dirty jobs into a real pleasure. Bring back the WOW. Whether you require gentle care or powerful cleaning – Kärcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task.
Our pressure washers
Current Best-selling Pressure Washer Brand
Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.
Which is the right one for you?
Five powerful types. Product ranges.
When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, our pressure washers can always be relied upon. But that's not all they can offer. An exceptionally compact design? Or a lightweight, comfortable, portable and cordless design? Every product range has its own strengths. Perfectly tuned for individual requirements.
Comfort
Engineered for strength. Designed for comfort. With the Easy!Motion™ equipment concept and a wide range of intelligent comfort features — including the 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance, the COMFORT!Hold trigger gun, the 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept, and the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose — operation becomes noticeably easier, more flexible, and more comfortable than ever before.
Power Control
Gentle yet effective cleaning has never been easier thanks to the extreme power of these devices and the support from the Home & Garden app and efficient accessories, such as the Power Control trigger gun with display, the Vario Power spray lance or the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose.
Standard
Everything you need for effective cleaning: simple operation, enough power for a variety of cleaning tasks and clever storage options for the included accessories.
Classic
Users who like things compact and portable will find their perfect helper here. Minimal space requirements, easy to store and always quick to get to work. With clever, integrated hose storage.
Battery
For locations with no access to a power outlet. Cordless, convenient, mobile and flexible. And boasting quite a bit of power when you need it.
AT A GLANCE
The right product class for everyone. A quick overview.
Convenient
Classic
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Standard
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Power Control
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬜
Comfort
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Ergonomic use
Classic
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Standard
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Power Control
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬜
Comfort
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Ready to use
Classic
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬜
Standard
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Power Control
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Comfort
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Accessory storage
Classic
⬛⬛⬜⬜⬜
Standard
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Power Control
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Comfort
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Transportable
Classic
⬛⬛⬛⬜⬜
Standard
⬛⬛⬜⬜⬜
Power Control
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬜
Comfort
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Available as
Classic
K 2 - K 5
Standard
K 2 - K 7
Power Control
K 2 - K 5
Comfort
K 4 - K 7
Performance classes
It’s simple: the more water and the more pressure, the higher the surface cleaning performance. But not everyone needs maximum power. That’s why we’ve defined different performance classes. The result: the right pressure washer for every purpose.
Pressure (bar)
K 2
110
K 3
120
K 4
130
K 5
145
K 6
160
K 7
180
Area performance (m²/h)
K 2
20
K 3
25
K 4
30
K 5
40
K 6
50
K 7
60
Water flow rate (l/h)
K 2
360
K 3
380
K 4
420
K 5
500
K 6
510
K 7
600
High pressure hose length (m)
K 2
3-5
K 3
5-7
K 4
6-8
K 5
8-10
K 6
8-10
K 7
10
Cleaning tasks
K 2
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
K 3
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
Motorcycle
Fence
K 4
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
Motorcycle
Fence
Car
K 5
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
Motorcycle
Fence
Car
Outside steps and paths
K 6
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
Motorcycle
Fence
Car
Outside steps and paths
Mobile homes
K 7
Garden furniture
Garden tools
Trash bin
Terrace and balcony
Motorcycle
Fence
Car
Outside steps and paths
Mobile homes
Pool
Boat
Facades
Available as Classic range
K 2
⬛
K 3
⬛
K 4
⬛
K 5
⬛
K 6
–
K 7
–
Available as Standard range
K 2
⬛
K 3
⬛
K 4
⬛
K 5
⬛
K 6
⬛
K 7
⬛
Available as Power Control range
K 2
⬛
K 3
⬛
K 4
⬛
K 5
⬛
K 6
-
K 7
-
Available as Comfort Premium range
K 2
–
K 3
–
K 4
⬛
K 5
⬛
K 6
⬛
K 7
⬛
Highlights
Always perfectly cooled
With innovative water-cooled motor technology, Kärcher sets new standards for pressure washers for home users*. Before the water is used for cleaning, it flows around the motor housing, ensuring constant cooling. The advantage: the motor delivers exceptional performance, durability, and noticeably quieter operation**.
* Applies to selected models in the K 4 – K 7 classes with a water-cooled asynchronous motor.
** Compared to Kärcher universal motors of the same performance class. Based on internal tests.
High-Performance Pumps “Made by Kärcher”
Because the pump is the heart of every pressure washer, we leave nothing to chance: we design and manufacture all of our pumps in-house, precisely tailored to the performance classes of each machine. We use carefully selected high-performance materials such as aluminum* and high-polish stainless steel. The result: pumps that deliver outstanding efficiency and long-lasting durability**.
* Applies to selected models in the K 5–K 7 classes featuring an aluminum pump.
** Kärcher aluminum pumps compared to Kärcher N-Cor pumps of the same performance class, based on internal tests.
Precise Nozzle Design for Maximum Cleaning Power
Perfect cleanliness is guaranteed. Our trademark: a precise nozzle design that adjusts pressure and water flow with millimeter accuracy – delivering maximum cleaning power and flawless results. Highlights of our nozzle technologies include the Dirt Blaster for effortless removal of stubborn dirt, and the eco!Booster, which provides 50% higher cleaning performance*.
*Compared to the cleaning performance of the Kärcher standard flat jet nozzle.
Innovative comfort features
At Kärcher, we believe that cutting-edge technology should not only deliver exceptional performance, but also provide an unmatched level of cleaning comfort. That’s why our pressure washers feature a range of innovative enhancements designed to make your work easier, faster, and more enjoyable. One example is the COMFORT!Hold™ trigger gun, which offers improved handling and ergonomics—even during extended cleaning tasks*.
* Features and accessory equipment may vary by model.
Extensive range of original accessories
Unlock the full potential of your pressure washer with the right accessories. No matter the cleaning challenge, you’ll always stay in control: no wall is too high, no corner too hidden, and no dirt too stubborn for you, your pressure washer, and the right attachments. Explore the full range and discover all the different applications.
Comfort
Kärcher’s New Premium Class
Designed for power, built for comfort — the new Comfort Range sets the standard for high-performance, effortless cleaning. Every detail is optimized for outstanding performance and a premium cleaning experience. With a focus on innovative features and enhanced handling, these pressure washers deliver maximum comfort, making them the perfect choice for regular users who demand top performance.
Advantages that make the difference
Comfort Highlights
The smart Easy!Motion™ concept keeps cables and hoses neatly organized, enhancing user comfort. It is complemented by the 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept, which offers maximum flexibility in detergent application by allowing you to switch easily between the Multi-Jet and foam nozzles.
Comfort at its best
Maximum features for maximum comfort! From the COMFORT!Hold™ trigger gun, level adjustment, and LCD display for improved handling and ergonomics, to the 4-in-1 Multi-Jet lance, PremiumFlex hose, and hose reel for ultimate flexibility—every cleaning task becomes quick and effortless.
LCD Display & eco!Mode*
Trigger gun with LCD display and buttons to adjust pressure and detergent. Includes eco!Mode* for reduced water and energy consumption.
* In eco!Mode, energy consumption is reduced by 35% and water consumption by 25% (K 5) or 30% (K 7) compared to the highest setting (Level 3).
4-in-1 Multi Jet
The 4-in-1 Multi-Jet combines four spray types in a single lance: dirt blaster, high-pressure flat jet, wide flat jet with reduced pressure*, and a detergent jet. Simply rotate the lance head to select the desired spray pattern—no need to change the lance.
*The reduced pressure corresponds to approximately 50% of the device’s maximum pressure. Exact values may vary depending on the model.
COMFORT!Hold™ Guns
COMFORT!Hold™ significantly reduces the effort required to hold the gun, making it especially beneficial for long cleaning sessions or large surfaces. The additional Quick Connect feature simplifies attaching the high-pressure hose.
Connect models also feature a 180° level adjustment on the trigger gun, enabling ergonomic cleaning and greater flexibility during use.
Home & Garden App
The Home & Garden App turns you into a cleaning expert. Tap into Kärcher’s extensive know-how for the perfect cleaning results. Via the app, settings such as adjusting pressure and detergent level can be made and transferred directly from the cleaning tip to the gun.
Power Control
This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like
When cleaning, you need the right technology. And the devices in the Power Control range offer plenty of it. Full power, smart tips and strong accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can easily change from pressure mode to detergent mode by turning the spray lance. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient.
Standard
The new standard
The pressure washers in our Standard range are as functional and focused on the essentials as their clean lines suggest. The range includes devices to meet all requirements, from lightweight and compact for those new to high pressure cleaning, to high-power models with water-cooled motors for demanding cleaning tasks. Which means everyone can experience the WOW factor.
Classic
Simply powerful
Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.
Battery
Far away from the power outlet. Right up close to the dirt.
Shine even without electricity: The battery-powered pressure washer for many different application areas such as small cars, motorbikes, bicycles, boats and other small cleaning tasks around the home. Thanks to a battery running time of up to 14 minutes, you can clean completely independently of a power connection. As you clean, the high-pressure gun's analogue display will always show you the selected mode.
Mobile cleaning: Anywhere. Anytime.
Need a little more mobility? With the practical Kärcher low- and medium-pressure washers, you can remove the dirt on site instead of taking it home with you. With a battery and water tank or suction hose, our solutions are completely independent of water and power connections.
The Home & Garden App
What good is brawn without brain? None at all! That's why you can access the full expertise of Kärcher, all wrapped up in our Home & Garden app: cleaning tips, user advice, operating instructions and a quick overview of all the accessories compatible with your pressure washer. Devices in the Smart Control range can even be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone in order to automatically adjust the pressure to suit the task in hand.FIND OUT MORE
Accessories and detergents
It all comes down to the comprehensive package! With the right combination of device, accessories and detergents, even stubborn dirt no longer stands a chance. Having the right system accessories significantly increases the number of applications that are possible and make cleaning even more effective, time-saving and convenient.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a very wide range of accessories and detergents. This means we can solve all your cleaning problems, no matter how specific. Our accessories can be easily connected to any pressure washer thanks to the simple bayonet system.
Pressure washer detergents
Kärcher's new-generation detergents feature an impressive and unique 3-in-1 mechanism of action. In addition to perfect cleaning power, the new all-rounder detergents also offer gentle care and reliable protection – saving users a lot of time and effort. In addition, Kärcher is focusing even more on sustainability through the use of renewable and natural raw materials. There's also the smart bottle concept. Whether for docking (Plug ’n’ Clean), filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via a detergent suction hose, the new detergents are compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder, you will find more detergents for your Kärcher pressure washer.
The eco!Booster: Go Big on Cleaning Save big on Water
It might just be our biggest WOW ever: the ultra-efficient Kärcher eco!Booster. With a 50 percent higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than Kärcher standard flat jet. What is particularly amazing is that it offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources. For heavily ingrained dirt, you can remove the attachment in order to spot-clean individual areas.
The sustainability of Kärcher pressure washers
Kärcher's commitment to sustainability
The concept of sustainability is firmly anchored in the family-run company Kärcher because cleaning means preserving value. So we attach huge importance not only to excellent cleaning results but also to the durability and repairability of our products, as well as to sustainable production and packaging. Kärcher continually strives to become even more sustainable.
The sustainability of Kärcher pressure washers
Compared to a garden hose, Kärcher pressure washers not only use less water but are also robust, long-lasting and – thanks to their clever design and use of recycled materials – particularly resource-efficient. With Kärcher you can count on high-quality, repairable pressure washers that will remain dependable for years to come.
Water conservation
Restoring the WOW factor to your favourite items is much easier and faster with a Kärcher pressure washer than with a garden hose. Fact! What many do not know, however, is that a pressure washer uses up to 80 per cent* less valuable drinking water. Cleaning with the optional suction hose, with which water can be taken from the water butt or another alternative source, is even more resource-efficient.
* The pressure washer uses 80% less water per cleaning task, assuming that the flow volume of the pressure washer is 40% of a garden hose and that half the time is required. The values may vary depending on the application, device class and water flow rate of the hose.
Durability
Selected Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4, K 5 and K 7 are equipped with water-cooled asynchronous motors, which ensure powerful performance and a particularly long lifetime. The secret? Before the water is used for cleaning, it cools the motor, thus guaranteeing optimal efficiency. And, as we are firmly convinced of the quality of our pressure washers, we offer you the option of extending the warranty to 5 years – simply by registering your devices and accessory parts.*
* In participating distribution countries.
Recycled material
The new Power Control Flex and Smart Control Flex pressure washers not only clean powerfully and with the usual Kärcher quality but are also made from 20% recycled plastic materials.* In addition to the devices, selected components of our pressure washer spray lances** are also made from recycled plastic. The recycled material used is obtained from recycled airbag fabric and material left over from their production process.
* Device only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
** Tubes (excluding nozzle, connection piece, etc.) made in Germany. Availability is subject to market supply fluctuations.
Powerful and versatile - then and now. High-pressure cleaners over the decades.
Home of WOW
Advantages of Kärcher pressure washers
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a multitude of reasons for using a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.
Technology that gets you ahead
Outstanding performance achieves time, water and energy savings of up to 50%
Quality you can see and feel
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Experience that creates trust
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
Sustainability that helps people and the environment
We support a circular economy and reduce pollutants along the entire value-added chain
Products as varied as the different areas of your life
The right device for every requirement, the right accessory for every application
Application areas of pressure washers
Pressure washers are highly versatile helpers around the house, and very easy to use. Simply connect the device to the water pipe and socket, turn on the tap and the pressure washer and let the cleaning fun begin! By adding the right special accessories, our devices can become true all-rounders, whether for wet stream, pipe, patio or gutter cleaning – the possibilities are almost endless. Typical applications around the house and garden include:
- Bicycles
- Gardening equipment and tools
- Garden, patio or balcony furniture
- Fences and small garden paths or paving stones
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps and large garden paths
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes and sport utility vehicles
- Swimming pools and large patio areas
- All around the house and façades
Know-how: tips for cleaning outside areas
We've chosen some practical examples to show you how to achieve the best results with your pressure washer. Our know-how section includes detailed tips and information on cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.Kärcher know-how
Mossy pavement slabs and paving stones
Because moss sits not only in thick layers on the surface of the slab, but also in the pores of the stone slabs and paving stones, the dirt blaster is ideal for removing it. It generates a rotation jet in which the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet is combined with the area performance of a flat jet.
Vehicles
Windscreen, paintwork, wheel rims... Vehicles have several surfaces for which a pressure washer is ideally suited. Regular cleaning not only helps to keep the vehicle looking clean, but also to maintain its value.
Wooden patios
Wooden patios offer a warm and cosy outside area for your home. Organic growth and weathering can spoil this effect. Using surface cleaners and the right detergents ensures that high-pressure washers keep wooden surfaces clean and durable over time.
Patio tiles
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and weathering can be removed extremely quickly and efficiently from stone patio tiles using a Kärcher pressure washer. Our T-Racer and power scrubber surface cleaners are ideal for this application.
Garden furniture
Tackle unsightly stains on garden furniture caused by pollution or from last winter with the appropriate pressure washer accessories. For heavy dirt, we recommend using the Kärcher wash brush together with Kärcher detergent.
Glass surfaces and conservatories
With the right detergent and accessories, such as the telescopic spray lance, it's never been easier to clean glass surfaces. Remove everything from pollen to weather pollution, giving you a clear view in no time.