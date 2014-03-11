Always perfectly cooled

With innovative water-cooled motor technology, Kärcher sets new standards for pressure washers for home users*. Before the water is used for cleaning, it flows around the motor housing, ensuring constant cooling. The advantage: the motor delivers exceptional performance, durability, and noticeably quieter operation**.

* Applies to selected models in the K 4 – K 7 classes with a water-cooled asynchronous motor.

** Compared to Kärcher universal motors of the same performance class. Based on internal tests.

High-Performance Pumps “Made by Kärcher”

Because the pump is the heart of every pressure washer, we leave nothing to chance: we design and manufacture all of our pumps in-house, precisely tailored to the performance classes of each machine. We use carefully selected high-performance materials such as aluminum* and high-polish stainless steel. The result: pumps that deliver outstanding efficiency and long-lasting durability**.

* Applies to selected models in the K 5–K 7 classes featuring an aluminum pump.

** Kärcher aluminum pumps compared to Kärcher N-Cor pumps of the same performance class, based on internal tests.