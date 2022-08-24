How to properly clean the conservatory glass roof

Cleaning the side windows of the conservatory isn’t such a tricky task, but if your conservatory is quite high or you want to clean the roof, then it becomes a bit more difficult. This isn’t because of the cleaning itself, but because the areas are difficult to reach when they’re several metres high.

In principle, you have two options - either you climb a ladder and clean the surfaces by hand or you use a pressure washer in combination with a telescopic jet pipe, which is a significantly less dangerous and time-consuming solution.

Before you start wet cleaning, you should first remove any loose dirt that has accumulated on the conservatory roof and in the gutters. Conventional cleaning tools such as brushes, buckets and spray guns, which are connected to the garden hose, and a cloth for the edges of the glass are suitable for this. You should not use a pressure washer just yet, otherwise you’ll just spread the dirt all over the conservatory facade and glass windows. Most conservatory roofs are sloped, which makes cleaning surfaces with the garden hose much easier. It is best to carefully flush the dirt into the gutter from the highest point. Another tip that saves extra work is to place a bowl or strainer at the bottom end of the gutter to catch all the dirt that’s washed off so that it doesn’t seep into the ground or make your patio dirty. It is also advisable to remove debris from the conservatory gutter so that it doesn’t get clogged and overflow when you use water to clean later on.

Now is time to start cleaning the conservatory glass roof. For this purpose, it is best to use an extendable telescopic jet pipe with a brush attached and then connect it to the garden hose. It is imperative to make sure that the ladder is standing on solid, level ground. Ask someone to hold it for extra safety. Clean the top of the roof first and then slowly work your way along the sloping edges. If the dirt is particularly stubborn, turn up the pressure and brush the dirty areas several times. Window cleaning detergents are a good choice for the job since they not only ensure that the glass is sparklingly clean, but also keep moss at bay. The last step is to spray the entire surface again thoroughly with water.