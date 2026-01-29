Uniform and highly effective cleaning: the four high-pressure nozzles eliminate stubborn dirt on various surfaces. Depending on the application, the interchangeable frame can be exchanged easily and quickly. The frame with bristles for cleaning façades and walls protects the user against spray water and can also be moved gently along the surface. For cleaning glass surfaces, such as conservatories, the frame with microfibre pad, which is attached by hook-and-loop, is perfect. The abrasive fibres support the dirt removal and guarantee gentle cleaning of the surfaces.