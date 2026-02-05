Robotic lawn mowers

In the app you can create several mowing zones, which can be individually set and adjusted. For example, with the RCX 6 you can mow the lawn to 2 cm at the front of the house and to 4 cm at the back of the house.

As long as the mowing zones are connected by a path without any obstacles, such as flat stone tiles, you can create a passageway in the app for the RCX robotic lawn mower, which it then only uses when it changes between the zones.