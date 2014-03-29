Robot vacuums and mops

Kärcher’s robot vacuums and mops offer an efficient and discreet solution for floor cleaning. Flat, round and quiet, they move systematically through living spaces, precisely avoiding obstacles and autonomously cleaning hard floors and low-pile carpets. The tedious task of manual floor care is a thing of the past. Kärcher has the right model for every requirement. Whether you primarily need to vacuum-clean your carpets, mop hard surfaces or combine wet and dry cleaning, the wide range of functionality meets every need.

0 Products

Kärcher robot vacuums and mops: smart control for clever cleaning.

Discover our product ranges

Robot vacuum and mop devices with efficient roller technology: RVF series

RVF series: Our robot vacuum and mop devices with efficient roller technology

The robot vacuum and mop devices with roller technology are among the top models in the 2-in-1-device segment. They feature a suction unit with brush to remove dry dirt from hard surfaces and carpets, while hard surfaces can be wet-cleaned using a highly efficient roller mechanism. The roller is continuously moistened and wiped off during the cleaning process and is automatically cleaned in the station once the task is complete. The top-of-the-range RVF series offers outstanding dry vacuum cleaning and excellent wet cleaning.

Find out more
Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs: RVM series

RVM series: Our robot vacuum and mop devices with rotating mopping discs

Our 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop devices featuring rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads are able to remove dry dirt from hard floors and carpets using a suction unit and brush, and can wet-mop hard surfaces. The microfibre pads are automatically moistened and cleaned in the station. The mop pads are not re-moistened during the cleaning process; the robot returns to the station regularly for moistening. The RVM series excels at dry vacuum cleaning and thorough wet cleaning

Find out more
Robot vacuums with wiping function: RVC and RCV series

RVC and RCV series: Our robot vacuums with wiping function

Our robot vacuums with wiping function are true specialists when it comes to dry vacuuming carpets and hard surfaces. They also feature an excellent wet wiping function for hard surfaces, with a microfibre cloth attached to the underside of the device. Light dirt can be wiped away using the cloth, which is lightly moistened by the fresh water tank in the device during cleaning, but not thoroughly wetted.
The RVC series offers outstanding dry vacuum cleaning and good wet cleaning.

Find out more
Robot mops with roller technology: RCF series

RCF series: Our robot mops with roller technology

The RCF 3 robot mop with roller technology is designed exclusively for thorough wet cleaning of hard floors. The roller picks up light, dry dirt; there is no separate suction function. The wet mop roller is continuously moistened, wiped off and kept clean during the cleaning task, guaranteeing excellent results.
The RCF 3 offers excellent wet cleaning on hard surfaces.

Find out more

Highlights

Welcome to the future of cleaning!

Kärcher robot vacuums and mops are true all-rounders for every need. Whether dry, wet or both – conveniently control your ideal cleaning schedule via the app and enjoy spotless floors.

Robot mopping up footprints

Autonomous cleaning

Discover the effortless way to clean: our intelligent robot vacuums and mops with advanced LiDAR navigation and precise sensors always know where they are, reliably avoid obstacles and ensure sparkling clean floors. Enjoy an easier time while your robot takes over the hard work!

Autonomous cleaning

App

Keep an eye on your home at all times with the top-of-the-range model: with the live camera and integrated remote control, you can navigate your robot from anywhere via the app – and even send live messages. You can check on your pets whenever you want, and take the stress out of monitoring your home.

Person controlling robot vacuum by smartphone app

Kärcher FC roller technology

Tried-and-tested Kärcher FC roller technology enables the RVF 7 robot vacuum and mop to deliver outstanding cleaning performance on various types of hard floor. The roller always cleans using fresh water from the fresh water tank, while dirty water is reliably disposed of in a separate tank. For spotlessly clean floors.

Cross-section of the Kärcher FC roller technology

Multifunctional station

Experience the convenience of our smart multifunctional station, the home of your robot. It self-docks to recharge, refill with fresh water and dispose of dirty water. The station does everything automatically, so that as soon as your robot is ready for use again, it can seamlessly continue cleaning. In addition, the robot’s roller and tanks are washed after use and the roller is dried – for maximum autonomy and a consistently clean home.

RCF 3 mops and picks up dry dirt

RVF 7 – The top-of-the-range device in the all-rounder category

Robot vacuum and mop with innovative roller technology

Vacuuming or mopping – our RVF 7 can do both

Immerse yourself in a new dimension of floor cleaning with the Kärcher RVF 7 Comfort, our smart all-rounder. This innovative robot vacuum and mop not only handles hard floors with ease, but also cleans low-pile carpets – all completely autonomously, giving you more time for the finer things in life. Experience the impressive suction power that removes dirt, dust and fluff in no time at all. Thanks to Kärcher’s proven roller technology, the RVF 7 also provides excellent wet-cleaning, with the roller being permanently moistened and kept clean. The intelligent multifunctional station is the key to the robot’s autonomy: it charges the robot, refills it with fresh water and disposes of dirty water and dry dirt independently, and washes and dries the roller after the work is done. This means your RVF 7 Comfort is always ready and seamlessly continues any unfinished cleaning tasks – for perfectly maintained floors at all times, without you having to lift a finger.

Robot vacuum and mop with innovative roller technology
Robot vacuum and mop with innovative roller technology

For outstanding dry vacuuming on carpets and hard floors, as well as particularly thorough wet-cleaning of hard floors.

  • Fresh water tank in the robot
  • Dirty water tank in the robot
  • Dry dirt container in the robot
  • Suction unit and brush for dry vacuum-cleaning of hard surfaces and carpets
  • Rotating microfibre roller for wet-cleaning of hard surfaces
  • During cleaning, the wet mop roller is continuously moistened, wiped off and kept clean via a fresh water tank, and is also washed in the station.
  • Types of dirt: even stubborn, ingrained dirt such as sauce stains, footprints, coffee stains
  • Easy maintenance: All parts of the robot that come into contact with dirt can be removed and washed. The roller is machine-washable at 60 °C. This not only ensures consistently excellent cleaning results, but also guarantees the long-lasting performance of your little helper.
  • Hard floors (e.g. parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum or PVC)
  • Low-pile carpets

Advantages that make the difference

Cleanliness redefined

Cleanliness redefined

Our robot’s combination of camera, sensors and AI detects dirt and optimally adjusts the cleaning process accordingly. Thanks to our efficient roller technology, the roller is continuously moistened with fresh water and detergent. The 2-tank system reliably removes dirty water and particles. The continuous rotation of the roller ensures hygienic and quick cleaning of large areas and doesn’t just spread the dirt around.

Powerful performance

Powerful performance

Efficient dry dirt pick-up thanks to 10,000 Pa suction power combined with two side brushes delivers excellent vacuuming results, even on low-pile carpets.

Liftable brush and roller

Liftable brush and roller

The robot vacuum and mop automatically raises its roller and brush to carry out certain tasks, such as vacuuming carpets or picking up liquids. This allows it to adapt itself optimally to the rooms and conditions in question.

Live camera

Live camera

With the live camera, you can keep an eye on your home at all times. You can also remotely control the robot via an app and send live messages – for true peace of mind.

Multifunctional station

Multifunctional station

The multifunctional station autonomously empties the robot’s dust container and dirty water tank and fills its fresh water tank. The robot’s roller is washed and dried in the station.

RVM 4 Comfort – The middle class all-rounder

Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs

Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs

The all-rounder for spotlessly clean floors

Experience effortless cleaning with the RVM 4 Comfort, our multi-talented middle class model: it dry vacuums with an impressive 15,000 pascals of suction power and removes even stubborn dirt thanks to rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads. A wiping unit that can be extended right to the edge perfects the wet-cleaning process. It returns to the multifunctional station independently to moisten and wash out the mop pads and empty the dust container – for spotlessly clean floors.

Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs
Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs

For outstanding dry vacuum-cleaning on carpets and hard floors, as well as thorough wet-cleaning of hard floors

  • Fresh water tank in the robot: no
  • Dirty water tank in the robot: no
  • Dry dirt container in the robot: yes
  • Suction unit and brush for dry vacuum-cleaning of hard surfaces and carpets
  • Rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads for wet-cleaning of hard surfaces
  • The microfibre pads are automatically moistened and washed in the station. The robot regularly returns to the station to be moistened
  • Types of dirt: even lightly ingrained dirt such as light footprints, coffee stains
  • Easy maintenance: All parts of the robot that come into contact with dirt can be removed and washed. The microfibre pads are machine-washable at 60 °C. This not only ensures consistently excellent cleaning results, but also guarantees the long-lasting performance of your little helper.
  • Hard floors (e.g. parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum or PVC)
  • Low-pile carpets

Advantages that make the difference

Continuous cleanliness

Continuous cleanliness

Rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads for better cleaning results. The mopping discs are moistened in the multifunctional station. During cleaning, the robot returns to the station at regular intervals, where the microfibre pads are washed and moistened to ensure that floors are cleaned hygienically.

Powerful performance

Powerful performance

Efficient dry dirt pick-up thanks to 15,000 Pa suction power combined with a main brush and side brushes.

Liftable mopping discs

Liftable mopping discs

The mopping discs are automatically raised when carpets are detected, if set accordingly. This protects your carpets and ensures optimal cleaning on all surfaces.

Cleaning right up to the edge

Cleaning right up to the edge

For impeccable cleanliness right into every corner: the innovative mopping disc extends precisely right to the edge, ensuring thorough cleaning without compromise – without leaving any dirt behind.

Multifunctional station

Multifunctional station

The multifunctional station empties the robot’s dust container, regularly moistens the microfibre pads, and washes and dries them after the job is done.

RVC 3 Comfort – The dry vacuuming specialist

Robot vacuum with wiping function

KÄRCHER RVC 3 Comfort

Powerful suction power, smart technology

The new dry vacuuming specialist, RVC 3 Comfort, cleans all standard household hard floors and low-pile carpets autonomously, systematically and with absolute reliability.
With its suction power of up to 15,000 pascals, it focuses on excellent dry vacuum-cleaning, but can also remove lightly ingrained dirt with its microfibre cloth. Thanks to the self-emptying station, the dust container is emptied automatically at regular intervals.

Robot vacuum with wiping function
Robot vacuum with wiping function

For outstanding dry vacuum-cleaning on carpets and hard floors, as well as wiping up of light soiling.

  • Fresh water tank in the robot
  • Dry dirt container in the robot
  • Suction unit and brush for dry vacuum-cleaning of hard surfaces and carpets
  • Microfibre wiping cloth for wet-cleaning of hard surfaces
  • The wiping cloth is lightly moistened using the fresh water tank
  • Types of dirt: fine dust and lightly ingrained dirt
  • Easy maintenance: All parts of the robot that come into contact with dirt can be removed and washed. The microfibre cloth is machine-washable at 60 °C. This not only ensures consistently excellent cleaning results, but also guarantees the long-lasting performance of your little helper.
  • Hard floors (e.g. parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum or PVC)
  • Low-pile carpets

Advantages that make the difference

Overcomes every obstacle

Overcomes every obstacle

The robot can get past thresholds and obstacles up to 25 mm high and is not hindered by them. This allows it to easily reach areas that are on a slightly different floor level and ensures perfect cleanliness everywhere.

Powerful performance

Powerful performance

Powerful dry dirt pick-up thanks to 15,000 Pa suction power combined with a main brush and side brushes.

Cleaning that meets your needs

Cleaning that meets your needs

The manually removable wiping unit ensures maximum flexibility and effortless cleaning, tailored precisely to your needs: dry vacuuming only, wet mopping only or both.

No hair-wrapping

No hair-wrapping

Thanks to the special design of the side brush and the innovative comb structure of the main brush, hair-wrapping of the brushes can be reduced significantly.

Self-emptying station

Self-emptying station

The self-emptying station empties the dry dirt container automatically. This ensures that your robot is always ready for use.

RCF 3 – The hard surface specialist

Robot mop with roller technology

Robot mop with roller technology

Your helper for effortless wet-cleaning

Discover our RCF 3 robot mop for effortless wet-cleaning. With proven roller technology, it removes stubborn dirt and automatically manoeuvres around carpets as desired. Two tanks ensure a continuous supply of fresh water and efficient collection of dirty water.

Robot mop with roller technology
Robot mop with roller technology

Exclusively for particularly thorough wet-cleaning of hard floors.

  • Fresh water tank in the robot
  • Dirty water tank in the robot
  • It doesn’t feature a separate suction unit, but can nevertheless pick up small amounts of light, dry dirt with the roller and collect it in the dirty water tank
  • Rotating microfibre roller for wet-cleaning of hard surfaces
  • During cleaning, the wet mop roller is continuously moistened, wiped off and kept clean via a fresh water tank
  • Types of dirt: even stubborn, ingrained dirt such as sauce stains, footprints, coffee stains
  • Easy maintenance: All parts of the robot that come into contact with dirt can be removed and washed. The roller is machine-washable at 60 °C. This not only ensures consistently excellent cleaning results, but also guarantees the long-lasting performance of your little helper.
  • Hard floors (e.g. parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum or PVC)

Advantages that make the difference

2-tank system

2-tank system

The roller, which is constantly moistened with fresh water from the corresponding tank, ensures hygienic and quick cleaning. The 2-tank system reliably separates dirty water so that the roller remains clean and the dirt is not just spread around.

Removes loose dirt, too

Removes loose dirt, too

Pick-up of light dry dirt during mopping using a rotating roller. With regular use of the RCF 3 and normal household soiling, there’s no need to even take the vacuum cleaner out of the cupboard.

Wet-mopping while avoiding carpets

Wet-mopping while avoiding carpets

A sensor detects carpets, which are then automatically avoided when the appropriate setting is selected. This protects your carpets and ensures optimal cleaning of your surfaces.

Clean and hygienic

Clean and hygienic

Discover the cleaning power of Kärcher’s proven FC roller technology for hard floors. This device guarantees a continuous supply of fresh water to the roller for spotless results and automatically detects carpets to ensure optimal care for your floors at all times.

Convenient maintenance

Convenient maintenance

Once the work is done, cleaning the device is child’s play: All removable parts can simply be rinsed under the tap, and the roller can be washed in the washing machine at 60 °C.

Autonomous cleaning – no problem with the Kärcher robot apps!

Personalised cleaning schedule

Create a cleaning schedule

Personalised cleaning schedule

Flexible time and room planning

Room-specific parameters can be planned

Variety of cleaning modes

Discover the diversity of our cleaning modes

Flexibly selectable suction power or water volume

Intensive cleaning for heavy soiling

Auto Boost for carpet cleaning

Localised soiling

For minor accidents

Spot cleaning for localised soiling

Personalisation made easy

Personalisation made easy

No-go zones or restricted areas

Carpet avoidance on request

AI functions can be selected

Customisation of station parameters and maintenance intervals

Accessory statistics

Accessory statistics

Overview of replacement intervals for accessories and consumables

Other functions

And much, much more...

Live camera and manual control

Speakers and voice output

Cleaning history

Frequently asked questions and answers

Logo of Apple App Store

App Store

Download from the App Store

Logo of Google Play Store

Google Play

Download from Google Play

Initial startup and maintenance

RVF 7 Comfort

RVF 7

RVM 4 Comfort

RVC 3 Comfort

RVC 3

RCV 3

RCV 5

RCF 3

Accessories

FAQs – Questions and answers

General questions about our robot vacuums and mops. You can find further questions and answers in the individual app for your cleaning robot:

Please make sure the docking station is plugged in. We recommend placing the docking station against a wall with 1.5 metre clearance to the front and 0.5 metre clearance to the left and right.

If the docking station is moved during cleaning, the cleaning robot may struggle to locate it once it has finished its work.

Before the cleaning robot starts cleaning, it rotates on its axis and sometimes moves around a little to calibrate itself with regard to its position in the room. This process is run by default. If the cleaning robot nevertheless moves in an uncoordinated manner, please check the following:

a) The fall sensor is covered with dust or dirt, which triggers an error signal. Clean the fall sensor with a slightly damp cotton cloth.

b) The wheel has something caught in it, causing the cleaning robot to move in circles. Remove the foreign object from the wheel.

c) The collision sensors are defective. Touch and press the collision sensors on the front and sides of the cleaning robot to check that the plate can spring back automatically.

If the above points do not apply and the methods mentioned do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.

Upon initial startup, the cleaning robot travels around the room to calibrate itself, creating a map of the area. It does not clean as it does so. After the calibration process, the cleaning robot returns to the station and saves the map. It then begins cleaning.
This calibration process can be repeated for new areas via the app.

We recommend placing the docking station on a surface that is not sensitive to moisture (tiles, etc.). It should be positioned flat against a wall. Leave a space of at least 0.5 m on each side, 1.5 m in front and 1 m above the docking station. In angled or narrow areas, the cleaning robot may have difficulty locating the station correctly.

a) The battery is too low for the scheduled cleaning.
b) The scheduled cleaning time was not saved. Please check whether the cleaning task was saved or corresponds to your requirements.
c) Ensure that all cleaning components (tank, wet mop unit, brush, etc.) are fitted.
d) Ensure that the “Do not disturb” mode is not active during the desired period.
e) Ensure that the fresh water tank is full (depending on the cleaning robot model).
f) Ensure that the dirty water tank is empty (depending on the cleaning robot model).
If the above points do not apply and the methods mentioned do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.

a) The dirty water tank is full. Please empty it.
b) The fresh water tank is empty. Please fill it.
c) The dry dirt container is full. Please empty it.
d) The filter is blocked. Please clean it.
e) A foreign object is caught in the brush/wet mop unit/side brushes. Please remove it.
f) The wet-cleaning unit is worn or heavily soiled. Please replace it or clean it.

No. Only use the Kärcher detergents that have been recommended for your cleaning robot in the user manual. For the best possible cleaning results, make sure the correct dosage is used.
Using detergents from other manufacturers, or using too much detergent, can damage the machine and invalidate the warranty.
It may also lead to excessive foaming. This may result in a foam trail on the floor or cause the cleaning robot’s dirty water tank to quickly fill with foam, which will then require emptying.

During the first cleaning tasks, foam may form on the floor or inside the device, as residues from previously used detergents from other manufacturers may still be present on the floor. This can lead to the dirty water tank being incorrectly detected as full and the cleaning process being interrupted.
This will no longer occur once the residues of other detergents have been removed by repeated mopping with the cleaning robot.
Please use only Kärcher RM 536 detergent, with the correct dose, for optimal cleaning results.
Repeated use of detergents from other manufacturers or the use of too much detergent may cause foaming to occur again (e.g. if manual mopping is carried out from time to time).

Only use the cleaning robot to clean floors in private households, specifically floors that are not sensitive to water.

Hard floors:
Do not clean any surfaces that are sensitive to water or susceptible to scratching, such as untreated wooden floors, as moisture can penetrate and damage the floor.
The machine can be used to clean PVC, linoleum, tiles, stone, oiled and waxed parquet, laminate and all other non-water-sensitive floor coverings.
The water volume can be adjusted in the app. For more delicate floors, we recommend using the minimum water volume.

Carpets:
Set the cleaning process individually.

You can find the QR code for the app in the user manual, in the Quick Start Guide or on the packaging for the cleaning robot.
Scan it with your smartphone to download the app.
You can also find the app in the App Store or on Google Play.

The cleaning robot must be moved to the relevant storey by the user, along with the docking station.
In the following cleaning cycles, it is recommended to always programme the cleaning robot to start in the same place on each map, to allow the cleaning robot to relocate itself as easily as possible. The map must be changed to the relevant storey in the app before cleaning starts.

Please check that your wireless network is operating at 2.4 GHz. If your wireless network is dual band
(2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), try setting it to 2.4 GHz.
Make sure the cleaning robot is as close to the router as possible.

Yes, the cleaning robot can be operated remotely. You need an internet connection on both the cleaning robot and the mobile device. This allows the cleaning robot to be easily operated while you’re not at home (Start, Stop, Pause, Cleaning parameters, etc.).
The remote control also works when you’re on the move; however, only devices with a real-time camera allow you to see where you’re steering. For safety reasons, remote control is therefore not recommended for models without a real-time camera if the device is not within eyeshot.

Yes, in the app you can share your device with other people who have also installed the app.

The app shows the percentage that is “used up” for each component and when replacement is necessary.
This is based on runtime tracking (time-controlled).
Please visually inspect the components for wear and tear and soiling, and replace them if they are already heavily worn, otherwise the cleaning performance will be negatively impacted.
How quickly each component becomes worn entirely depends on the user (e.g. depending on the floor type and the degree of soiling).