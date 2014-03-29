Robot vacuums and mops
Kärcher’s robot vacuums and mops offer an efficient and discreet solution for floor cleaning. Flat, round and quiet, they move systematically through living spaces, precisely avoiding obstacles and autonomously cleaning hard floors and low-pile carpets. The tedious task of manual floor care is a thing of the past. Kärcher has the right model for every requirement. Whether you primarily need to vacuum-clean your carpets, mop hard surfaces or combine wet and dry cleaning, the wide range of functionality meets every need.
Kärcher robot vacuums and mops: smart control for clever cleaning.
Discover our product ranges
RVF series: Our robot vacuum and mop devices with efficient roller technology
The robot vacuum and mop devices with roller technology are among the top models in the 2-in-1-device segment. They feature a suction unit with brush to remove dry dirt from hard surfaces and carpets, while hard surfaces can be wet-cleaned using a highly efficient roller mechanism. The roller is continuously moistened and wiped off during the cleaning process and is automatically cleaned in the station once the task is complete. The top-of-the-range RVF series offers outstanding dry vacuum cleaning and excellent wet cleaning.
RVM series: Our robot vacuum and mop devices with rotating mopping discs
Our 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop devices featuring rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads are able to remove dry dirt from hard floors and carpets using a suction unit and brush, and can wet-mop hard surfaces. The microfibre pads are automatically moistened and cleaned in the station. The mop pads are not re-moistened during the cleaning process; the robot returns to the station regularly for moistening. The RVM series excels at dry vacuum cleaning and thorough wet cleaning
RVC and RCV series: Our robot vacuums with wiping function
Our robot vacuums with wiping function are true specialists when it comes to dry vacuuming carpets and hard surfaces. They also feature an excellent wet wiping function for hard surfaces, with a microfibre cloth attached to the underside of the device. Light dirt can be wiped away using the cloth, which is lightly moistened by the fresh water tank in the device during cleaning, but not thoroughly wetted.
The RVC series offers outstanding dry vacuum cleaning and good wet cleaning.
RCF series: Our robot mops with roller technology
The RCF 3 robot mop with roller technology is designed exclusively for thorough wet cleaning of hard floors. The roller picks up light, dry dirt; there is no separate suction function. The wet mop roller is continuously moistened, wiped off and kept clean during the cleaning task, guaranteeing excellent results.
The RCF 3 offers excellent wet cleaning on hard surfaces.
Highlights
Welcome to the future of cleaning!
Kärcher robot vacuums and mops are true all-rounders for every need. Whether dry, wet or both – conveniently control your ideal cleaning schedule via the app and enjoy spotless floors.
Autonomous cleaning
Discover the effortless way to clean: our intelligent robot vacuums and mops with advanced LiDAR navigation and precise sensors always know where they are, reliably avoid obstacles and ensure sparkling clean floors. Enjoy an easier time while your robot takes over the hard work!
App
Keep an eye on your home at all times with the top-of-the-range model: with the live camera and integrated remote control, you can navigate your robot from anywhere via the app – and even send live messages. You can check on your pets whenever you want, and take the stress out of monitoring your home.
Kärcher FC roller technology
Tried-and-tested Kärcher FC roller technology enables the RVF 7 robot vacuum and mop to deliver outstanding cleaning performance on various types of hard floor. The roller always cleans using fresh water from the fresh water tank, while dirty water is reliably disposed of in a separate tank. For spotlessly clean floors.
Multifunctional station
Experience the convenience of our smart multifunctional station, the home of your robot. It self-docks to recharge, refill with fresh water and dispose of dirty water. The station does everything automatically, so that as soon as your robot is ready for use again, it can seamlessly continue cleaning. In addition, the robot’s roller and tanks are washed after use and the roller is dried – for maximum autonomy and a consistently clean home.
RVF 7 – The top-of-the-range device in the all-rounder category
Robot vacuum and mop with innovative roller technology
Vacuuming or mopping – our RVF 7 can do both
Immerse yourself in a new dimension of floor cleaning with the Kärcher RVF 7 Comfort, our smart all-rounder. This innovative robot vacuum and mop not only handles hard floors with ease, but also cleans low-pile carpets – all completely autonomously, giving you more time for the finer things in life. Experience the impressive suction power that removes dirt, dust and fluff in no time at all. Thanks to Kärcher’s proven roller technology, the RVF 7 also provides excellent wet-cleaning, with the roller being permanently moistened and kept clean. The intelligent multifunctional station is the key to the robot’s autonomy: it charges the robot, refills it with fresh water and disposes of dirty water and dry dirt independently, and washes and dries the roller after the work is done. This means your RVF 7 Comfort is always ready and seamlessly continues any unfinished cleaning tasks – for perfectly maintained floors at all times, without you having to lift a finger.
Advantages that make the difference
Cleanliness redefined
Our robot’s combination of camera, sensors and AI detects dirt and optimally adjusts the cleaning process accordingly. Thanks to our efficient roller technology, the roller is continuously moistened with fresh water and detergent. The 2-tank system reliably removes dirty water and particles. The continuous rotation of the roller ensures hygienic and quick cleaning of large areas and doesn’t just spread the dirt around.
Powerful performance
Efficient dry dirt pick-up thanks to 10,000 Pa suction power combined with two side brushes delivers excellent vacuuming results, even on low-pile carpets.
Liftable brush and roller
The robot vacuum and mop automatically raises its roller and brush to carry out certain tasks, such as vacuuming carpets or picking up liquids. This allows it to adapt itself optimally to the rooms and conditions in question.
Live camera
With the live camera, you can keep an eye on your home at all times. You can also remotely control the robot via an app and send live messages – for true peace of mind.
Multifunctional station
The multifunctional station autonomously empties the robot’s dust container and dirty water tank and fills its fresh water tank. The robot’s roller is washed and dried in the station.
RVM 4 Comfort – The middle class all-rounder
Robot vacuum and mop with rotating mopping discs
The all-rounder for spotlessly clean floors
Experience effortless cleaning with the RVM 4 Comfort, our multi-talented middle class model: it dry vacuums with an impressive 15,000 pascals of suction power and removes even stubborn dirt thanks to rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads. A wiping unit that can be extended right to the edge perfects the wet-cleaning process. It returns to the multifunctional station independently to moisten and wash out the mop pads and empty the dust container – for spotlessly clean floors.
Advantages that make the difference
Continuous cleanliness
Rotating mopping discs with microfibre pads for better cleaning results. The mopping discs are moistened in the multifunctional station. During cleaning, the robot returns to the station at regular intervals, where the microfibre pads are washed and moistened to ensure that floors are cleaned hygienically.
Powerful performance
Efficient dry dirt pick-up thanks to 15,000 Pa suction power combined with a main brush and side brushes.
Liftable mopping discs
The mopping discs are automatically raised when carpets are detected, if set accordingly. This protects your carpets and ensures optimal cleaning on all surfaces.
Cleaning right up to the edge
For impeccable cleanliness right into every corner: the innovative mopping disc extends precisely right to the edge, ensuring thorough cleaning without compromise – without leaving any dirt behind.
Multifunctional station
The multifunctional station empties the robot’s dust container, regularly moistens the microfibre pads, and washes and dries them after the job is done.
RVC 3 Comfort – The dry vacuuming specialist
Robot vacuum with wiping function
Powerful suction power, smart technology
The new dry vacuuming specialist, RVC 3 Comfort, cleans all standard household hard floors and low-pile carpets autonomously, systematically and with absolute reliability.
With its suction power of up to 15,000 pascals, it focuses on excellent dry vacuum-cleaning, but can also remove lightly ingrained dirt with its microfibre cloth. Thanks to the self-emptying station, the dust container is emptied automatically at regular intervals.
Advantages that make the difference
Overcomes every obstacle
The robot can get past thresholds and obstacles up to 25 mm high and is not hindered by them. This allows it to easily reach areas that are on a slightly different floor level and ensures perfect cleanliness everywhere.
Powerful performance
Powerful dry dirt pick-up thanks to 15,000 Pa suction power combined with a main brush and side brushes.
Cleaning that meets your needs
The manually removable wiping unit ensures maximum flexibility and effortless cleaning, tailored precisely to your needs: dry vacuuming only, wet mopping only or both.
No hair-wrapping
Thanks to the special design of the side brush and the innovative comb structure of the main brush, hair-wrapping of the brushes can be reduced significantly.
Self-emptying station
The self-emptying station empties the dry dirt container automatically. This ensures that your robot is always ready for use.
RCF 3 – The hard surface specialist
Robot mop with roller technology
Your helper for effortless wet-cleaning
Discover our RCF 3 robot mop for effortless wet-cleaning. With proven roller technology, it removes stubborn dirt and automatically manoeuvres around carpets as desired. Two tanks ensure a continuous supply of fresh water and efficient collection of dirty water.
Advantages that make the difference
2-tank system
The roller, which is constantly moistened with fresh water from the corresponding tank, ensures hygienic and quick cleaning. The 2-tank system reliably separates dirty water so that the roller remains clean and the dirt is not just spread around.
Removes loose dirt, too
Pick-up of light dry dirt during mopping using a rotating roller. With regular use of the RCF 3 and normal household soiling, there’s no need to even take the vacuum cleaner out of the cupboard.
Wet-mopping while avoiding carpets
A sensor detects carpets, which are then automatically avoided when the appropriate setting is selected. This protects your carpets and ensures optimal cleaning of your surfaces.
Clean and hygienic
Discover the cleaning power of Kärcher’s proven FC roller technology for hard floors. This device guarantees a continuous supply of fresh water to the roller for spotless results and automatically detects carpets to ensure optimal care for your floors at all times.
Convenient maintenance
Once the work is done, cleaning the device is child’s play: All removable parts can simply be rinsed under the tap, and the roller can be washed in the washing machine at 60 °C.
Autonomous cleaning – no problem with the Kärcher robot apps!
Create a cleaning schedule
Personalised cleaning schedule
Flexible time and room planning
Room-specific parameters can be planned
Discover the diversity of our cleaning modes
Flexibly selectable suction power or water volume
Intensive cleaning for heavy soiling
Auto Boost for carpet cleaning
For minor accidents
Spot cleaning for localised soiling
Personalisation made easy
No-go zones or restricted areas
Carpet avoidance on request
AI functions can be selected
Customisation of station parameters and maintenance intervals
Accessory statistics
Overview of replacement intervals for accessories and consumables
And much, much more...
Live camera and manual control
Speakers and voice output
Cleaning history
Frequently asked questions and answers