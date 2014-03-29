Robot vacuums and mops

Before the cleaning robot starts cleaning, it rotates on its axis and sometimes moves around a little to calibrate itself with regard to its position in the room. This process is run by default. If the cleaning robot nevertheless moves in an uncoordinated manner, please check the following:

a) The fall sensor is covered with dust or dirt, which triggers an error signal. Clean the fall sensor with a slightly damp cotton cloth.

b) The wheel has something caught in it, causing the cleaning robot to move in circles. Remove the foreign object from the wheel.

c) The collision sensors are defective. Touch and press the collision sensors on the front and sides of the cleaning robot to check that the plate can spring back automatically.

If the above points do not apply and the methods mentioned do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.