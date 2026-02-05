Electric wiping mop
An ordinary mop is simply no match for the EWM 2. The days of having to drag a bucket around and mop with dirty water are long gone. With the EWM 2 electric wiping mop from Kärcher, the rotating rollers are continuously wetted with fresh water and the dirty water is collected in the dirty water tank. And the low residual moisture means it can be used on all hard floors – even on parquet.
How are floors "always freshly wiped"?
The EWM 2 wiper from Kärcher glides almost automatically over the floor. The rotating rollers are continuously wetted with fresh water from the fresh water tank, while the scraper ensures that the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. That means you are always wiping with fresh water and, rather than just pushing the dirt around, you will have sparkling clean floors in no time. The EWM 2 electric wiping mop ensures hygienic and effortless cleaning.
Advantages that make the difference
Always freshly wiped thanks to self-cleaning technology
- Continuous roller wetting with fresh water
- The dirt/water mixture collected goes directly to the dirty water tank
- 20% better cleaning performance*
Easy to use under furniture
- Slimline product design and floor head with swivel joint
- Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects
- Cleaning right up to the edge – for excellent results in corners and along edges
Suitable for all hard floors
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone, tiles and plastic
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately two minutes
- Large range of detergents and care agents
Maximum freedom of movement
- Powerful lithium-ion battery with a run time of 20 minutes
- Clean independently of a power outlet
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator
Effortless wiping
- Forward-rotating rollers mean no more tiresome scrubbing
- Carrying around a bucket of water is a thing of the past thanks to the fresh and dirty water tanks
- The rollers' self-cleaning function means that the floor cleaning cloth no longer has to be wrung out
Resource-conserving
- 90% water savings** – compared to cleaning with a conventional mop and bucket.
Application steps
Fit the cleaning rollers
Clean the floor
Stow the device
No more vacuuming before wiping? This is possible with the Kärcher floor cleaners
No more vacuuming before mopping? That’s what Kärcher vacuum mops and floor cleaners are for.
Discover Kärcher vacuum mops and floor cleaners that cut the cleaning process in half. No more tedious vacuuming beforehand: our devices remove coarse dirt, spilled liquids and even stubborn dried-on residues in just one step. Your floors will be perfectly clean in no time.
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher cordless wipers, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to any floor. The universal floor cleaner, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.
* The Kärcher EWM 2 achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the EWM 2 (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a conventional mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l).