Product finder for Kärcher Professional machines
Find a wide range of technology at lightning speed.
Whatever your application, we have the right Professional machine for you. With our product finder, you can find exactly the right equipment for your specific cleaning task in no time at all.
Professional high-pressure cleaners
Hard work made easy: our Professional high-pressure cleaners complete a wide range of tasks quickly and efficiently. This includes all cold and hot water machines and detergents.
Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Whether wet or dry, coarse or fine: our Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners are a match for any kind of dirt and are indispensable in many industries – special applications included.
Professional dry vacuum cleaners
Whether dry vacuum cleaners, upright brush-type vacuum cleaners, battery-powered vacuum cleaners or electric brooms: our Professional range offers powerful and user-friendly solutions for every area of application.
Professional sweepers and vacuum sweepers
Ergonomic and low-dust cleaning: our Professional sweepers and vacuum sweepers get every last corner clean – whether outdoors or indoors, pushed by hand or with a traction drive.
Professional industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions
A system that makes a difference: we offer industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions in all their variants – from portable machines to turnkey vacuum and dedusting systems.