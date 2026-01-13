Hoses
Kärcher garden hoses impress with their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance, as well as outstanding functionality and easy handling. By the way: many of our hoses are available as practical sets and can be used straight away.
Healthy watering - without phthalates
Kärcher Hoses
Kärcher's quality hoses are free from plasticisers, which are detrimental to health. They impress with their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance, as well as outstanding functionality and handling.
Responsible choice of materials
Kärcher places a huge emphasis on the careful selection of materials and avoids substances such as phthalate and heavy metals that are detrimental to the environment and to health. Additional benefits: The hoses, which have been optimised in terms of functionality and handling, are robust, flexible and resistant to kinks.
Water supply for devices
Hose set for pressure washers
Connect and get started! The hose set includes all accessories required for the water supply to a pressure washer. The scope of delivery includes a 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a G3/4 tap adapter and two hose connectors – one of which has Aqua Stop. The hose set is also suitable as a supply hose for other devices such as the PCL patio cleaner and for garden irrigation.
In quality we trust
Kärcher sets high-quality standards for its products. However, should your Kärcher garden hose become faulty owing to a material or manufacturing fault, you are entitled to have the fault corrected free of charge within the warranty period. Depending on the model of Kärcher garden hose, the warranty period lasts between 12 and 18 years:
PrimoFlex®: 12 years
Performance Plus: 15 years
Performance Premium: 18 years
Changes in colour in your Kärcher garden hose are expressly excluded from the warranty. The warranty conditions issued by our sales companies also apply. You can view these via the link below or request them from the retailer: In the warranty conditions, you will find details of the content of the warranty, the geographical scope of the warranty coverage and the name and address of the warrantor. Needless to say, the warranty granted does not affect your statutory rights with regard to the seller of the device.