The Kärcher promise

Uncompromisingly powerful

Compared with the competition, our devices are distinguished by a much greater stripping performance and cleaning efficiency. In short, cleaning is much faster, saving up to half the time and therefore half the energy and water*.

Kärcher vs. competition: Average savings**

In practical terms, our devices enable you to achieve the following annual savings when cleaning an area of 175 m²:

Enough energy for 15 washing machine cycles

Enough water for 11 baths or 22 showers

Time to watch six episodes of your favourite series

*with our dirt blaster compared to the leading European competitors

**Reference values: Washing machine cycle 0.34 kWh, bath 150 l, shower 72 l, episode length 45 min