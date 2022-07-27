The Kärcher promise
At Kärcher, we know what you expect from your pressure washer – the highest quality, top performance and first-rate support over its entire operating life. Meeting these requirements is at the heart of everything we do. Kärcher makes the difference – find out for yourself.
Welcome to the home of WOW
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. Choose cleaning solutions that will impress you with their performance, quality, sustainability and variety. Bring back the WOW.
Technology that takes you further
Kärcher pressure washers make you an expert in all cleaning tasks, whether around the home, in the garden, on the patio or on the car. We are constantly working towards new solutions and improving our devices so that you can complete your cleaning tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Quality that you can see and feel
Kärcher pressure washers are rooted in professional applications. Private users continue to benefit from this because our devices set the standard for durability, reliability, user-friendliness and design. The well-known Kärcher quality is also why we emerge victorious from comparison tests time and again.
Experience that creates trust
In 1984, Kärcher launched the HD 555, the first portable pressure washer for private households – marking a milestone in the history of cleaning devices. Since then, we have secured our long-term position as market leader by continuously developing new innovations and setting new standards for efficient high-pressure cleaning.
A sustainable way of doing business
Ecology and fighting climate change are a key part of our approach. For many years, we've been setting ourselves new goals to make our company systematically more efficient and resource-conserving and to shoulder our responsibility towards society.
As part of our 2025 sustainability goals, we have taken far-reaching measures with respect to carbon-neutral production, using recycled plastics and reducing plastic packaging waste. What's more, sustainability is firmly embedded in the global supply chain and this commitment led to us being one of the winners of the German Sustainability Award 2022.
Products that solve all of your cleaning challenges
Whether you only occasionally reach for the pressure washer or you put it to use every weekend, we offer precisely the device you need – along with the right accessories. You will soon discover that no wall is too high, no corner is too hidden and no dirt is too stubborn for you and your Kärcher device!