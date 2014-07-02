Self-service wash systems
A genuine (cleaning) experience: Our self-service wash systems leave nothing to be desired. Smart system solutions for your success. So that you sparkle with your customers.
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Washing tools: Modern design and proven Kärcher brand quality
Quite chic: The Kärcher wash tools set new standards both visually and technically and impress with their modern and attractive design. Developed and produced by Kärcher, they offer the ideal equipment in self-service vehicle cleaning.