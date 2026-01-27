Commercial vehicle washes
For cleaning commercial vehicles, you need machines that can handle any challenge. Whether truck, bus or irregular shape vehicles. With our commercial vehicle washes, you experience professional efficiency every day anew.
TB
Robust. Efficient. Economical.
The flexible solution for transport companies that prioritise reliability, speed and optimum results are paramount.
RBS
Compact. Reliable. Simple
The perfect solution for small transport companies with little space requirements and limited budgets.