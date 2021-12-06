Checklist: All you need to know at a glance

What is the right period in which to cut a hedge? Which garden tools should you use for hedge maintenance? How do you cut a hedge so that it's straight? Lots and lots of questions – here are the answers. The following points act as a mental checklist as to whether everything is organised for the pending hedge cutting.

Possible time period – when should you start to cut hedges? In principle, spring and autumn are suitable for hedge maintenance. In these seasons, it is neither too warm nor too cold, so the cut limbs and sprouts can regrow in an ideal manner. The hedge can be shaped in June. The frequency of hedge cutting depends on the kind of wood in the hedge. Some woods, for example privet or the common maple, sprout more strongly than other hedge types, and so two cuts a year may be necessary. In contrast, cutting the hedge once a year is sufficient for popular types such as thuja, yew or cherry laurel.

Garden tools and work protection – which equipment is suitable? Depending on the wood and the desired cutting pattern, many different garden tools are required. The main priority here is your own safety. Strong footwear, gloves and safety goggles are essential. The blades of the cutting tool should be sharpened so as not to strain hedges and shrubs too much. When it comes to work protection and effectiveness, battery hedge trimmers are advisable. If the hedge is several metres high, a pole hedge trimmer is appropriate.

Hedge maintenance – what else needs to be considered? Hedges should be cut every year, as waiting for longer than this and the excessively radical cuts that result from this will damage plant health. If the day is too hot, hedge cutting is not advisable, as the freshly cut sprouts could otherwise dry out. Furthermore, regular hedge maintenance serves to cut out possible damaged material and to rejuvenate the affected places as far as possible. Ideally, you should find out about growth behaviour and other maintenance tips before acquiring the plant.