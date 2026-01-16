Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

The PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip on the reciprocating saw makes it safe and easy to use and prevents the tool from slipping. The premium German-made saw blade can be replaced without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the reciprocating saw (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier. All this makes the PGS 4-18 a multifunctional tool combining the features of garden tools and power tools such as a mitre saw, reciprocating saw and tree lopper in a single product.