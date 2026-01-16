Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Cut and saw branches effortlessly.

Cutting stems and branches is now easier than ever before - with the Kärcher battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw you carve out a new place for bushes, shrubs and trees to grow and flourish that is easy on the joints and without physical exertion. No matter whether it's rose bushes, wildly growing shrubs or young trees – thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries, you're always ready for action, even when you're far away from any power outlet. With the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw, working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier (not included in scope of supply).

Person cutting branch with pruning saw

Battery pruning saw

The PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip on the reciprocating saw makes it safe and easy to use and prevents the tool from slipping. The premium German-made saw blade can be replaced without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the reciprocating saw (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier. All this makes the PGS 4-18 a multifunctional tool combining the features of garden tools and power tools such as a mitre saw, reciprocating saw and tree lopper in a single product.

Pruning saw features

Premium saw blade made in Germany

Premium saw blade made in Germany ensures optimum cutting performance.

Tool-free saw blade changes

Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for additional tools.

Detachable branch grip for a secure hold

Detachable branch grip ensures a secure hold, even with one-handed operation.

Rubberised grip for maximum comfort

Rubber grip provides maximum comfort, even when working for prolonged periods.

Telescopic extensions for heights up to 3.5 metres

Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres.

Battery tree lopper

Cutting branches is now easier than ever before - the battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade can be used to cut branches up to 2.5 cm in diameter without the need for force and without damaging them. The bypass blade has two sharpened blades which pass over each other when closing the tree lopper, thus ensuring a clean and precise cut. The tree lopper is therefore also suitable for plants that are sensitive to cutting.
With the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the tree lopper (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.

Tree lopper features

Bypass blade for precise and gentle cutting

Precise and gentle cuts with the bypass blade.

Cut branches at the touch of a button, with no force required

No force needed – cutting branches made easy at the touch of a button.

Rubberised grip for maximum comfort

Rubberised grip for maximum comfort – especially when working for prolonged periods.

TLO 2-18 telescope

Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres.

Safe application thanks to the safety unlocking

Safe application thanks to the safety unlocking feature. Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.

Highlights

Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The battery tree lopper TLO 2-18 Battery and the battery pruning saw PGS 4-18 are both from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the full range of different products and see what other products your 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with.

Devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

Find out more about the devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

An entire universe of full battery power. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with all Kärcher 18 V devices. And not only with the Home & Garden products, but also with the Kärcher Professional products.

