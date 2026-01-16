Battery hedge trimmers

Whether they mark a property boundary, provide privacy or are for decoration: no matter what purpose hedges or bushes serve, Kärcher's ultra easy-to-handle battery hedge trimmers will have them looking neat and precise without any hassle.

0 Products
A man uses a Kärcher battery hedge trimmer to cut his hedge from above to a length of

Battery hedge trimmer features

180° rotatable rear handle

The 180° rotatable rear handle on the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery models takes the strain off your arms and shoulders. With its grip element, the handle also ensures you hold the trimmer securely and work ergonomically.

Illustration: the rotary handle of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

Two-step speed control

The HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer has two-step speed control. The cutting speed can be adjusted manually, depending on branch thickness between maximum power and maximum speed.

one index finger operates a switch on the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

Hedge broom

The hedge broom (HGE 36-60 Battery, HGE 18-50 Battery, PHG 18-45) sends cut branches and twigs directly to the ground instead of dropping them into the hedge so they don’t have to be laboriously removed. This makes the job much easier, especially when cutting horizontally.

one hand demonstrates the working principle of the hedge broom of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

In addition, our battery powered hedge trimmers are equipped with many other practical functions:

Kärcher: Battery hedge trimmer

Diamond-ground blades

The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results.

A man trims his hedge near a wall with the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

Blade tip protector

On the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmers, the blade tip protector prevents damage to buildings and the blade. Thanks to the additional integrated suspension eye, damage to buildings and the blade as well as damage to the ground can be avoided.

2 hands hold a Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

2-hand safety switch

The 2-hand safety circuit of the battery hedge trimmer prevents unintentional starting of the device.

The saw blade of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer approaches branches

Sawing function

The sawing function of the HGE 18-50 and HGE 36-60 models is particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.

Changing the battery in the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

Powerful lithium-ion battery with LCD display

The 18 V or 36 V lithium-ion battery used in our hedge trimmers has an integrated LCD display that shows users the remaining runtime and battery capacity in real time.

Battery hedge trimmer highlights

The powerful HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer is ideal for challenging hedge cutting tasks. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. In addition, the sawing function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze.

icon_arrow

Features pole hedge trimmer

Extension insert

Enables the cutting of high hedges. Conveniently, the extension insert can be removed in a few easy steps so that the pole hedge trimmer can be stored in a space-saving way.

Extension insert for the Kärcher pole hedge trimmer

Adjustable cutting head

The adjustable cutting head, with a choice of four tilt angle options up to 115°, enables the cutting of different contours and also ensures a good working posture in the respective position. This guarantees optimal cutting when working on the top of the hedge.

The cutting head of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer in various positions

Hedge broom

The hedge broom ensures that the hedge cuttings do not land in the hedge but conveniently in front of it. This saves time and ensures safe working conditions, as cuttings won’t fall directly onto your face.

The Kärcher battery hedge trimmer with hedge broom in use on a hedge

In addition, our pole hedge trimmers with battery have the following further advantages:

from above: A woman trims her hedge with the help of the Kärcher battery-powered pole hedge trimmer

Practical sawing function

Thanks to the integrated sawing function, thicker branches can also be cut.

A man works with the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer overhead and uses a shoulder belt

Shoulder strap suplied

The optimal weight distribution prevents arm fatigue during long periods of work.

Battery hedge trimmer close to a hedge

Fixed blade tip protector

Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and the ground.

Highlights pole hedge trimmer

The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to perform any cutting task conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.

icon_arrow

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

HGE 18-45 Battery Set

Lightweight for comfortable handling without exertion: the HGE 18-45 Battery hedge trimmer with diamond-ground blade for precision cutting.

Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 45 cm
Tooth pitch: 18 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
Rotatable rear handle: no
Two-step speed control: no
Hedge broom: no

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

HGE 18-50 Battery Set

The HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmer: its 180° rotatable rear handle and the hedge broom ensure convenient hedge cutting.

Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 50 cm
Tooth pitch: 22 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 325 m*
Rotatable rear handle: yes
Two-step speed control: no
Hedge broom: yes

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

PHG 18-45 Battery

The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to cut the sides, top and bottom of a hedge conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.

Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 45 cm
Tooth pitch: 18 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
Adjustable cutting head: yes, 115°
Hedge broom: yes

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

36 V Kärcher Battery Power

HGE 36-60 Battery Set

For large hedges, choose the HGE 36-60 Battery with its powerful 36 V battery for convenient and cordless cutting tasks. Fitted with a 180° rotatable rear handle, a hedge broom and two-step speed control: the powerful HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer.

Voltage: 36 V
Cutting length: 60 cm
Tooth pitch: 26 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 600 m*
Rotatable rear handle: yes
Two-step speed control: yes
Hedge broom: yes

* Maximum performance with an 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

Units of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

The cordless lawnmowers are available with 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries. These can be combined with many other Kärcher products from the Battery Power series.

TO THE PRODUCTS
Units of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

For increased cutting performance with the mower, the lawn mower is also available in the 36 V battery platform in different variants. There are many other products in the 36 V series.

TO THE PRODUCTS