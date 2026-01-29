Battery pruning saw PGS 4-18
Garden maintenance made easy: The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw takes the hard work out of pruning small to medium-sized branches, bushes and shrubs.
The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip makes it safe and easy to use and prevents branches from slipping. The saw blades can be removed without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.
Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in GermanyFor optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade changeQuick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Detachable branch gripEnsures a secure grip, even when cutting one-handed. Can be removed (with no need for tools) to suit the task in hand.
Detachable battery base
- Saw attaches to the telescopic extension without adding extra weight.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Rubber handle
- For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Number of strokes (min-1)
|max. 2500
|Cutting diameter with branch grip (mm)
|max. 50
|Cutting diameter without branch grip (mm)
|max. 80
|Saw blade length (mm)
|150
|Noise level (dB(A))
|83
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge * (Cuts)
|max. 120 (2,5 Ah) / max. 240 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 18 (2,5 Ah) / max. 36 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 89 x 174
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Branch bracket
- Battery foot
- Saw blade: Wood
Videos
Application areas
- Branches