Battery pruning saw PGS 4-18

Garden maintenance made easy: The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw takes the hard work out of pruning small to medium-sized branches, bushes and shrubs. 

The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip makes it safe and easy to use and prevents branches from slipping. The saw blades can be removed without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.

Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in Germany
For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Detachable branch grip
Ensures a secure grip, even when cutting one-handed. Can be removed (with no need for tools) to suit the task in hand.
Detachable battery base
  • Saw attaches to the telescopic extension without adding extra weight.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Rubber handle
  • For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Number of strokes (min-1) max. 2500
Cutting diameter with branch grip (mm) max. 50
Cutting diameter without branch grip (mm) max. 80
Saw blade length (mm) 150
Noise level (dB(A)) 83
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) max. 120 (2,5 Ah) / max. 240 (5,0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 18 (2,5 Ah) / max. 36 (5,0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 475 x 89 x 174

* Ø branches: 5 cm

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Branch bracket
  • Battery foot
  • Saw blade: Wood
