Battery lawn mowers
No cable or petrol, but manoeuvrable and powerful: the 18 V lawn mowers with exchangeable battery by Kärcher produce the perfect mowing result with maximum mobility. Included in all sets: 5.0 Ah battery and fast charger.
Features of battery lawn mowers
Brushless motor
The brushless motor is particularly powerful and ensures a longer device lifetime. Even after frequent use the efficiency is not reduced, as the motor is virtually wear-free and no maintenance is required.
iPower
Efficient mowing and optimised battery run time. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.
Mulch kit
Two in one: with the mulch kit it is possible to spread the cut grass on the lawn as a natural fertiliser in one step. At the same time, the lawn is optimally maintained during mowing.
Lawn combs
The battery lawn mower is equipped with additional lawn combs for borderless mowing. They collect grass growing close to the edge of flowerbeds or patios. This ensures neat mowing without any additional effort.
The lawn mower boasts the following features:
Cordless working
Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility: no need for an extension cable with the exchangeable battery.
Thanks to optimal positioning of the batteries in the lawn mower and Real Time Technology, the remaining run time is visible during mowing (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Ergonomic operating concept
The height of the handlebar is adjustable and can be adapted to the operator's height.
Continuous foam grip for comfortable and safe grip (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Switch-on handle: comfortable hand position to suit the operator's needs (at the side or on top) (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
18 V + 18 V = 36 V of power
Two series-connected 18 V batteries for a powerful 36 V motor rating (LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Convenient cutting height adjustment
In ideal conditions a lawn can grow up to 6 centimetres every week. However, the blades of grass grow at different paces resulting in varying blade lengths.
With the battery lawn mowers, depending on the model, the cutting height can be set to 4, 5 or 6 levels with just a single motion.
Effective filling of the grass catcher
The grass catcher bag can be filled up to 95 per cent thanks to the optimised air streaming system. Mowing can be carried out for longer with no interruptions as the grass catcher bag does not have to be emptied as often.
The flap on the grass catcher closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Easy to transport
Can be folded to save space.
Integrated carrying handle enables effortless transportation of the device.
Highlights
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
LMO 2-18
With brushless motor: the lightweight and manoeuvrable LMO 2-18 battery lawn mower with a cutting width of 32 cm is particularly practical for smaller lawns of up to 250 m².
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting width: 32 cm
Cutting height: 25-60 mm
Grass catcher container capacity: 30 l
Performance per battery charge*: 250 m²
* Maximum performance with 18 V / 5,0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
LMO 3-18
Lightweight and manoeuvrable 18 V battery lawn mower with powerful, brushless motor and a cutting width of 34 cm. The LMO 3-18 Battery Set with 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery is suitable for lawns up to 350 m².
Battery voltage: 18 V
Motor voltage: 18 V
Cutting width: 34 cm
Cutting height: 25–60 mm
Capacity of grass collection box: 35 l
Performance per battery charge:* 350 m²
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
LMO 4-18 Dual
Powerful and highly manoeuvrable: powered by two 18 V batteries and a brushless 36 V motor, the LMO 4-18 Dual is the ideal solution for lawns of up to 450 m².
Battery voltage: 2 × 18 V
Motor voltage: 36 V
Cutting width: 37 cm
Cutting height: 25–65 mm
Capacity of grass collection box: 40 l
Performance per battery charge:* 450 m²
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
LMO 5-18 Dual
With twice the power: the powerful 36 V motor is driven by two 18 V batteries – ideal for mowing large lawns up to 550 m².
Battery voltage: 2 × 18 V
Motor voltage: 36 V
Cutting width: 41 cm
Cutting height: 25–70 mm
Capacity of grass collection box: 45 l
Performance per battery charge:* 550 m²
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
Find out more about the devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
An entire universe of full battery power. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with all Kärcher 18 V devices. And not only with the Home & Garden products, but also with the Kärcher Professional products.