Battery grass & shrub shear

The Kärcher GSH battery grass & shrub shear is ideal for carrying out delicate, precise work in your garden. Thanks to the tried-and-tested 2-in-1 system, you can trim shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawns, quickly and easily. The result is clean edges that make your garden look extremely well maintained.

Application and advantages

Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

Application grass

Grass shears

The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.

Shrub shears

The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

Diamond ground blades

The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

Telescopic handle

The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

Guide guard and suspension eye

For space-saving storage.

ergonomic handle

Ergonomic handle design

For comfortable grip even during longer tasks.

Permanent display of battery status.

Thanks to the integrated LED display (GSH 2 Plus, GSH 4-4 Plus).

Highlights

The compact 2-in-1 helper: The battery-powered grass shear is used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or the patio, and the shrub shear makes shortening and shaping shrubs a breeze.

GSH 18-20 Battery

Interchangeable battery system: 18 V Battery Power
Use with telescopic pole is possible: no
Cutting length shrub blade: 20 cm
Cutting grass blade width: 12 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge: 100 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 800 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 1000 m
Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 18/25: 1,7 kg

GSH 4-4 Plus Battery Set

Interchangeable battery system: 4 V Battery Power
Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge min: 60 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 450 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 600 m
Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 4/25: 0,65 kg

GSH 2 Plus

Interchangeable battery system: fixed battery
Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge: 50 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 400 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 500 m
Weight with grass blade and fixed battery: 0,6 kg

Accessories for the battery-powered grass and shrub shears.

